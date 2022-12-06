Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Parnell re-elected Alabama Farmers Federation president
Four hundred seventy voting delegates unanimously reelected Jimmy Parnell to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president Dec. 5. During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As Federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.
alreporter.com
Analysis | Alabama Legislature considered most conservative in U.S.
A view of the Alabama Statehouse on South Union Street in Montgomery, Alabama. (STOCK PHOTO) A recent analysis of the votes of state lawmakers across the United States found that the Alabama Legislature has the highest percentage of votes cast for conservative positions in the country. The study, released by...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey awards grants to make Alabama’s highways safer
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded four grants totaling about $1.73 million to help keep Alabama highways safe and ensure that motorists...
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
alreporter.com
Nominations open for Alabama State Parks Seventh Annual Eagle Awards
The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will again recognize special contributors to the parks with its prestigious Eagle Awards. Nominations for the seventh annual Eagle Awards are open online at www.alapark.com/eagle-awards-2023.com and the awards will be presented in five categories: Elected Official,...
alreporter.com
Legislative leaders cast ambitious vision to grow Alabama’s economy
The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting today at the Alabama State House before submitting its report to the Governor and Legislature on recommendations for reauthorizing critical economic development incentive programs – the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. The commission recommends that these incentive programs should be reauthorized before they expire in 2023.
newsradioklbj.com
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
altoday.com
Conservation department seeks public fishing lake managers in Geneva and Lee Counties
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced this week that it is currently accepting applications for both the lake manager positions at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs and the Lee County Public Fishing Lake near Opelika.
Meet Helena Duncan, the First Black CEO of The Business Council Of Alabama
Black women are filling up seats as presidents of major organizations. The Business Council of Alabama announced on Wednesday that Helena Duncan had been appointed as the new President and CEO for the organization. According to The Alabama Political Reporter, Duncan entered BCA in 2020 with over 30 years of...
Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding
Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
WSFA
Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night. “We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza in backyard flock in Alabama
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock, non-poultry in Lawrence County, Alabama. Samples from the flock were tested at the Alabama State Diagnostic Laboratories, part of the...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. v. AG: Fight over execution process, aiming higher is the answer
Attorney General Steve Marshall participated in the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police 2021 Memorial Service Friday May 7, 2021 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Who do you think you are, Kay Ivey?. That seemed to be the message of a performing arts-worthy press conference held by Alabama AG...
Montgomery lobbying firm that gave $30,000 to Katie Britt campaign reportedly hires her husband
A prominent Montgomery lobbying firm whose founding partners and employees donated nearly $30,000 to Sen.-elect Katie Britt’s campaign reportedly announced Tuesday that it hired Britt’s husband, Wesley Britt. Fine, Geddie & Associates said in a statement to Alabama Daily News that Wesley Britt would be based in the...
proclaimerscv.com
$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama
Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
Clanton Advertiser
History marker placed at Chilton County Courthouse
Commissioned in May 1943, the USS Chilton was named in recognition of the people of Chilton County for their support of the war effort through purchases of war savings bonds. During the Second World War, the crew of the USS Chilton served with distinction in the Pacific Theater of Combat. From 1943 until being decommissioned in July 1972, the USS Chilton supported military operations around the world including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Southeast Asia.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
wtvy.com
AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
