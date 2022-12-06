ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Channel 3000

The 25 most popular cat breeds in the US

As the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic together, more people realized how much they needed a little more comfort and company, which is why 2 in 5 people in the United States decided to welcome a feline pet into their home. More than 45 million Americans own a cat, according to the latest American Pet Products Association survey. Surprisingly, fewer than 1 in 10 people purchased their cat from a breeder or a pet store. Others found their furry companions through adoption, family and friends, or taking in strays. While cats are easier to care for than dogs (which need more walking and training), it would still cost about $801 in annual veterinary visits per household in addition to providing food and a comfortable place to live.
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
DETROIT, MI
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
Maya Devi

Baby girl born with extremely rare 2-inch-long tail

A baby girl born in Mexico had a 2-inch-long tail covered in hair, astonishing her parents as well as the doctors. The hospital, located in Nuevo Leon, shared that their doctors performed a C-section to deliver the girl. As for her parents' history, they’re in their late 20s and in good health.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree

People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'

