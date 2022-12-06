Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
The 25 most popular cat breeds in the US
As the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic together, more people realized how much they needed a little more comfort and company, which is why 2 in 5 people in the United States decided to welcome a feline pet into their home. More than 45 million Americans own a cat, according to the latest American Pet Products Association survey. Surprisingly, fewer than 1 in 10 people purchased their cat from a breeder or a pet store. Others found their furry companions through adoption, family and friends, or taking in strays. While cats are easier to care for than dogs (which need more walking and training), it would still cost about $801 in annual veterinary visits per household in addition to providing food and a comfortable place to live.
Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves
When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
Furry Snake Found in Swamp in Thailand and It’s So Creepy People Think Its Practically a Cryptid
That’s a fur-lined nope rope.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
Security Camera Captures Something Weird Following These Girls Home
Some think it’s a bear, others say it is something more sinister than that.
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America
Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
Baby girl born with extremely rare 2-inch-long tail
A baby girl born in Mexico had a 2-inch-long tail covered in hair, astonishing her parents as well as the doctors. The hospital, located in Nuevo Leon, shared that their doctors performed a C-section to deliver the girl. As for her parents' history, they’re in their late 20s and in good health.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree
People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
Comments / 1