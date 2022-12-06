ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

People Are Leaving Connecticut in Droves

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging.

A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in.

According to the United Van Lines study, there were 2,887 moves to or from Connecticut in 2021. Of those moves, 60% were outbound - the fourth highest share among states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii..

Adjusting for total households in the state, as reported by U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, there were 121.4 outbound moves from Connecticut for every 100,000 households in the state in 2021.

All moving data is from the Annual 2021 United Van Lines National Movers Study . All data in this story is limited to moves conducted by United Van Lines. Due to rounding, shipment totals may not add up to 100%.

RankStateOutbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Inbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Total moves to or from state; 20211New Jersey71305,3482Illinois67339,1993New York63379,0504Connecticut60402,8875California594126,7116Michigan58424,7307Massachusetts58425,1838Louisiana57442,5429Ohio56446,39110Nebraska56441,71211Kansas56452,74112Minnesota54463,31713Pennsylvania53476,42414North Dakota534860015Mississippi52481,41116Wisconsin52483,20617Missouri52484,39418Maryland52484,67519Iowa51501,55120Nevada51493,16821Virginia514911,63522Indiana50502,99023Kentucky50502,64724Wyoming505062625Colorado50509,33726Oklahoma49512,29427Montana49511,49428Washington495211,76429Arkansas47531,53730Georgia47548,86131New Hampshire46541,04732Texas465422,71533Arizona46547,54034Utah45552,51635New Mexico44562,27636Maine42581,37637Delaware415971838Rhode Island415989239North Carolina415910,31840Oregon40613,37041Idaho40601,62342West Virginia386345143Alabama38622,72644Tennessee38626,00445Florida386221,17946South Carolina37635,50847South Dakota316944648Vermont2674413

Comments / 16

joe prick
2d ago

You got that right two expensive to live here and you got a lot of stupid people running the state of Connecticut, Lamont, and all his cronies

Reply
19
Hatrick
2d ago

We had a slight bump of people moving in to the covid pandemic, From people moving out of New York, But overall Connecticut is declining in population! I love Connecticut, We moved here in 1967, But I cannot retire here, Nobody with any money does!🤔

Reply
12
Kim
2d ago

There’s no place like home.. born and raised in CT.. this state has changed big time over the years… more crime then ever before.. I can understand why people are leaving.. I can’t do it

Reply(3)
7
Related
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

People Are Leaving Kansas in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in. ...
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

New route for illegal entry into U.S: Vermont

(The Center Square) – While record numbers of foreign nationals continue to enter the U.S. through the southern border every month, one of the tiniest states by geography and population is also being impacted by the surge: Vermont. Mexican cartels are now increasingly flying foreign nationals who arrive in Mexico from all over the world to Quebec from Mexico City, Border Patrol and law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Cartel scouts help them make their way from Canada into northern states illegally, they said....
VERMONT STATE
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Inbound cigarette smuggling in 2020 lost Iowa about $15M in revenue

(The Center Square) – High tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states, the Tax Foundation reported Tuesday. “People respond to incentives,” the “Cigarette Taxes and Cigarette Smuggling by State, 2020” report said. “As tax rates increase or products are banned from sale, consumers and producers search for ways around these penalties and restrictions. "In cigarette markets, consumers tend to...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut

A Duchess based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Connecticut. Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Duchess as the top choice coming out of Connecticut. "Duchess is a restaurant chain that you will only find in Connecticut,"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mortgageorb.com

Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023

Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Washington driving ahead in implementing new rideshare pay, benefits law

(The Center Square) – It appears that rideshare drivers in Seattle will be making less money when a new state law creating a minimum pay standard and benefits for drivers contracting with ride-hailing companies goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. House Bill 2076, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this year, would guarantee drivers outside of Seattle $1.27 per mile and 37 cents per minute, with a $3.26-per-trip minimum. ...
SEATTLE, WA
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Indiana sues TikTok over deceptive practices, data security

(The Center Square) — Indiana has filed two lawsuits against Chinese video app distributor TikTok alleging the popular social media platform has engaged in deceptive practices aimed at minors in violation of the state’s Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The first suit alleges TikTok lured children to the platform with misleading messaging indicating the app contains “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity or drug references though the platform is riddled with such material. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Maine Republicans want to end tax breaks over lobster bans

(The Center Square) – Maine Republicans are pushing back against a boycott effort targeting lobster sales, with a plan to eliminate tax breaks for Whole Foods and other food companies that pull the popular crustacean from their stores. Legislation expected to be filed by the GOP minority for consideration in the next session would prevent Whole Foods, or other groups that ban lobster sales from getting tax breaks available to Maine businesses. ...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but you're the least tax-friendly state in the country for middle-class families," the report said. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony; Duckworth tests positive

Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony The largest-ever naturalization ceremony took place in Chicago Wednesday. A total of 1,984 individuals from 120 countries have been personally examined under oath by an immigration officer with each providing an understanding of the English language and knowledge and understandings of the history, principles and form of the U.S. government. They were also found to be of good moral character. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy