ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

People Are Leaving Kansas in Droves

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging.

A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in.

According to the United Van Lines study, there were 2,741 moves to or from Kansas in 2021. Of those moves, 56% were outbound - the 11th highest share among states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii..

Adjusting for total households in the state, as reported by U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, there were 131.2 outbound moves from Kansas for every 100,000 households in the state in 2021.

All moving data is from the Annual 2021 United Van Lines National Movers Study . All data in this story is limited to moves conducted by United Van Lines. Due to rounding, shipment totals may not add up to 100%.

RankStateOutbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Inbound shipments as a share of all moves; 2021 (%)Total moves to or from state; 20211New Jersey71305,3482Illinois67339,1993New York63379,0504Connecticut60402,8875California594126,7116Michigan58424,7307Massachusetts58425,1838Louisiana57442,5429Ohio56446,39110Nebraska56441,71211Kansas56452,74112Minnesota54463,31713Pennsylvania53476,42414North Dakota534860015Mississippi52481,41116Wisconsin52483,20617Missouri52484,39418Maryland52484,67519Iowa51501,55120Nevada51493,16821Virginia514911,63522Indiana50502,99023Kentucky50502,64724Wyoming505062625Colorado50509,33726Oklahoma49512,29427Montana49511,49428Washington495211,76429Arkansas47531,53730Georgia47548,86131New Hampshire46541,04732Texas465422,71533Arizona46547,54034Utah45552,51635New Mexico44562,27636Maine42581,37637Delaware415971838Rhode Island415989239North Carolina415910,31840Oregon40613,37041Idaho40601,62342West Virginia386345143Alabama38622,72644Tennessee38626,00445Florida386221,17946South Carolina37635,50847South Dakota316944648Vermont2674413

Comments / 2

Related
The Center Square

Inbound cigarette smuggling in 2020 lost Iowa about $15M in revenue

(The Center Square) – High tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states, the Tax Foundation reported Tuesday. “People respond to incentives,” the “Cigarette Taxes and Cigarette Smuggling by State, 2020” report said. “As tax rates increase or products are banned from sale, consumers and producers search for ways around these penalties and restrictions. "In cigarette markets, consumers tend to...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

New route for illegal entry into U.S: Vermont

(The Center Square) – While record numbers of foreign nationals continue to enter the U.S. through the southern border every month, one of the tiniest states by geography and population is also being impacted by the surge: Vermont. Mexican cartels are now increasingly flying foreign nationals who arrive in Mexico from all over the world to Quebec from Mexico City, Border Patrol and law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Cartel scouts help them make their way from Canada into northern states illegally, they said....
VERMONT STATE
KSN News

Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
HUMBOLDT, KS
The Center Square

Washington driving ahead in implementing new rideshare pay, benefits law

(The Center Square) – It appears that rideshare drivers in Seattle will be making less money when a new state law creating a minimum pay standard and benefits for drivers contracting with ride-hailing companies goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. House Bill 2076, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this year, would guarantee drivers outside of Seattle $1.27 per mile and 37 cents per minute, with a $3.26-per-trip minimum. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but you're the least tax-friendly state in the country for middle-class families," the report said. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Indiana sues TikTok over deceptive practices, data security

(The Center Square) — Indiana has filed two lawsuits against Chinese video app distributor TikTok alleging the popular social media platform has engaged in deceptive practices aimed at minors in violation of the state’s Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The first suit alleges TikTok lured children to the platform with misleading messaging indicating the app contains “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity or drug references though the platform is riddled with such material. ...
INDIANA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

New website touts outgoing Arizona governor Doug Ducey's achievements

(The Center Square) - A new website highlights the accomplishments of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The website TheDuceyYears.com touts Ducey’s record on the economy, taxes and education, among other aspects of his administration. The Republican has been in office since 2015 and is in his final month as governor of Arizona. The state experienced the fastest poverty decline in the country, the third-fastest manufacturing employment growth, and the fourth-fastest job...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony; Duckworth tests positive

Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony The largest-ever naturalization ceremony took place in Chicago Wednesday. A total of 1,984 individuals from 120 countries have been personally examined under oath by an immigration officer with each providing an understanding of the English language and knowledge and understandings of the history, principles and form of the U.S. government. They were also found to be of good moral character. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Report analyzes trends with Louisiana crime data

(The Center Square) — A new report is putting Louisiana’s crime statistics in the proper perspective, illustrating the dynamic between reforms and public safety using the most recent data. The Pelican Institute released the report "Crime in Louisiana, Analyzing the Data" on Wednesday to offer lawmakers and the public a look at crime trends over time, and a comparison with other southern states. The intent is to provide a data-driven...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

New Arkansas organization advocating for gradual income tax elimination

(The Center Square) - Nicholas Horton grew up in Arkansas. And while he loves his state, he said the same problems that his parents talked about 30 years ago still exist today. Horton founded and is the CEO of a new nonpartisan organization that he hopes will address those problems. The organization, named Opportunity Arkansas, wants to solve the issues for the next generation, according to its mission statement. Opportunity...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Report ranks Louisiana as a 'judicial hellhole'

(The Center Square) — A new report on America's "judicial hellholes" ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight "places where judges in civil cases systematically apply laws and court procedures in an unfair and unbalanced manner, generally to the disadvantage of defendants." "The hellholes report is...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Fitch: Illinois will perform worse that other states in expected economic downturn

(The Center Square) – A major U.S. credit rating agency sees a mild recession ahead and while Illinois’ public finances are expected to remain stable, the state will perform poorer than other states. Fitch Ratings released its sector outlook for state and local governments and it expects the economic conditions countrywide to deteriorate in 2023. But, the group “anticipates credit quality will remain stable and strong given governments' prudent efforts in recent years to bolster financial resilience.” ...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses. The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along the Klamath River, which flows from Oregon to Northern California and into the Pacific Ocean. The project represents the culmination of more than two-decades of advocacy by the Yurok, Karuk and Hoopa Valley tribes, who have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin wants to reimburse businesses that faced COVID-19 fines

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Youngkin will include language in his budget proposal to reimburse some businesses that were forced to pay fines and fees for violating COVID-19 rules under the previous administration. The proposed budget language, which the governor will introduce next week, will direct the secretary of finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process. The reimbursement will only apply to fines and fees the governor deems unjust. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy