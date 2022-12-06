Read full article on original website
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Candidate files for seat on the Trenton City Council
A candidate has filed for a seat on the Trenton City Council. Michael Opitz of 1510 Nichols Street filed for Third Ward Council Member on December 8th. He is the first candidate to file for the Trenton City Council. The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go...
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th. Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.
Additional candidates file for open positions to be filled by voters in April 4th Municipal Election
Missouri State Auditor releases citizen-requested audit of city of Orrick
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of Orrick, in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. The report, which gave a rating of “fair,” notes that city officials are already working to implement a number of the recommendations.
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to review audit at meeting on December 13th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss an audit next week. The board will meet at the school district office on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Other items on the agenda include election filing dates, the John T. Belcher Scholarship, summer school, the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury, an internet bid, and a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan amendment.
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Several candidates file for positions to be determined in April 4, 2023 election
Traffic shift planned today for Highway 65 bridge over Highway 6 in Trenton
The Grundy County Highway 65 bridge over Highway 6 in Trenton is currently undergoing a rehabilitation project. Contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are constructing the rehabilitation in two stages. Stage one began in October 2022. The bridge was narrowed to one...
Mandatory food handler training to take place in Milan
The next Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be on December 14 in the Milan Community Center at 9 am. The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Those individuals are required to attend one class to comply with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. The class will cost $10 per person.
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
Obituary & Services: Dora Martha Bennett
Dora Martha Bennett, 94, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. Dora was born on June 11, 1928, to Roy and Edna (Steele) Cotter in Browning. At 9 years old Dora was saved at Mt. Zion Church. In September 1958 she became a faithful member of the Browning Baptist Church. She met Charles Leon Bennett in Browning and they moved to Pullman, Washington for a short time where they were married on August 6, 1945. They returned to Browning to run the farm while Dora also worked at Whitaker Cable for many years until its closing, then worked at Con Agra for many years. Dora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the WMU.
Choirs from Trenton R-9 School District to perform at area events
Trenton R-9 choirs will present a vespers service and a winter concert next week. Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick reports the vespers service at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 11th at 5 pm will include scripture readings from area pastors and communal singing of Christmas carols. Songs...
Obituary & Services: Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union, two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union, two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.
New Chillicothe Police Officer Approved
A new police officer will be joining the ranks of the Chillicothe Police Department soon. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session, approved hiring Christine Hillyard. Hillyard is expected to complete her training on December 9th and get licensed. The starting pay is $18.22 per hour. Hillyard is expected...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
