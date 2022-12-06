When planning a vacation, one of the most popular places to visit is the state of Hawaii. Known for its beautiful beaches, unique ocean life, and intriguing activities, it’s a prime location for anyone. However, on Nov. 27. 2022, an iconic part that makes up Hawaii put on a thrilling and partially terrifying show. Around 11:30 p.m., the Mauna Loa Volcano erupted, spilling lava across the land near Hilo, Hawaii. Although it hasn’t reached any cities or infrastructure, it still had a large impact on the island. Smog-like conditions, ashy skies, and harmful chemicals have been spreading, affecting residential life. Due to these harmful effects, many are asking the question, “Is it still safe to visit the Big Island”? with the answer being mixed. Recent reports have shown that earthquakes have been emerging due to the eruption and many wonder if the rise of sulfur dioxide can be harmful to one’s health. However, Hawaii Gov. David Ige has stated that the island is safe to visit. Whether or not you plan on visiting the island of Hawaii, this phenomenon has the whole world watching.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO