Hawaii State

Outsider.com

National Guard Activated in Hawaii as Mauna Loa Lava Flows Closer to Major Highway

Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, began erupting on November 27th, putting an end to its dormancy which has endured for the last 38 years. Since then, visitors and locals alike on Hawaii’s Big Island have tried to get as near as possible to the eruption sight to view the spectacular glow of the bright orange molten rock. Now though, with the lava inching closer and closer to one of the island’s major highways, the state’s officials have activated Hawaii’s National Guard.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,371 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,371 COVID cases and 7 deaths in the last week. There are 1,043 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 105 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 147 on Maui, eight on Molokai and 20 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 368,723. The state death […]
bigislandnow.com

In inauguration speech, Gov. Green touts his Big Island ties as rural doctor

Josh Green, who spent more than 20 years as a physician in rural Hawai’i County, opened his inauguration speech as Hawaiʻiʻs 9th governor by touting his Big Island ties. On Monday, from the dais at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Green credited the people of Nāʻālehu, Ocean View, Punaluʻu, South Kona and Volcano with teaching him “the true meaning of aloha,” before attributing the impetus of his political career to in-clinic experiences.
parkspantherpress.com

Mauna Loa’s Eruption

When planning a vacation, one of the most popular places to visit is the state of Hawaii. Known for its beautiful beaches, unique ocean life, and intriguing activities, it’s a prime location for anyone. However, on Nov. 27. 2022, an iconic part that makes up Hawaii put on a thrilling and partially terrifying show. Around 11:30 p.m., the Mauna Loa Volcano erupted, spilling lava across the land near Hilo, Hawaii. Although it hasn’t reached any cities or infrastructure, it still had a large impact on the island. Smog-like conditions, ashy skies, and harmful chemicals have been spreading, affecting residential life. Due to these harmful effects, many are asking the question, “Is it still safe to visit the Big Island”? with the answer being mixed. Recent reports have shown that earthquakes have been emerging due to the eruption and many wonder if the rise of sulfur dioxide can be harmful to one’s health. However, Hawaii Gov. David Ige has stated that the island is safe to visit. Whether or not you plan on visiting the island of Hawaii, this phenomenon has the whole world watching.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Report finds sharp spike in percentage of Hawaii residents living in poverty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows a worrisome jump in the number of Hawaii families who are struggling to afford basic needs like housing, food and clothing. On Tuesday, Aloha United Way released its most recent “ALICE Report” that tracks how people are doing financially. It found the number of people living in poverty in Hawaii grew from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022.
bigislandnow.com

Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?

After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Access and air quality are top of mind for Hilo High during Maunaloa eruption

Public schools on Hawaiʻi Island remain open despite the Maunaloa eruption. While there is a degree of excitement among some teachers and students — there’s also a level of anxiety. It’s been a week since Maunaloa began erupting after months of earthquakes affecting nearby communities. "We...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
KEAAU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather is a big part of everyone’s day ― from rain that might impact the morning commute to a swell that could push up surf or a big storm that threatens flash flooding. To help you plan your day and week better, HNN is launching...
HONOLULU, HI

