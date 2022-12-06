Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Army National Guard provides critical support as Mauna Loa lava nears highway
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Mauna Loa’s eruption goes into its second week and the lava flow creeps closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, 20 members of the Hawaii Army National Guard started their mission in time for a possible weekend rush. Department of Defense Hawaii Adjutant General Ken Hara...
Hawaii road in limbo as Mauna Loa lava continues to crawl
HONOLULU (AP) — About a week-and-a-half since the world’s largest volcano began erupting, Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road, even though scientists are not sure when or even if that will happen. On Wednesday morning, lava from Mauna...
National Guard Activated in Hawaii as Mauna Loa Lava Flows Closer to Major Highway
Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, began erupting on November 27th, putting an end to its dormancy which has endured for the last 38 years. Since then, visitors and locals alike on Hawaii’s Big Island have tried to get as near as possible to the eruption sight to view the spectacular glow of the bright orange molten rock. Now though, with the lava inching closer and closer to one of the island’s major highways, the state’s officials have activated Hawaii’s National Guard.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former state official draws heat from Native Hawaiian leaders for abrupt contract cancellation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The multi-million dollar debate over marketing and managing Hawaii tourism heated up Wednesday evening, as Native Hawaiians accused a former state official of insulting their culture and unfairly robbing a Hawaiian organization of a valuable contract. The Hawaii Tourism Authority held an emergency meeting with its $34...
Hawaii reports 1,371 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,371 COVID cases and 7 deaths in the last week. There are 1,043 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 105 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 147 on Maui, eight on Molokai and 20 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 368,723. The state death […]
bigislandnow.com
In inauguration speech, Gov. Green touts his Big Island ties as rural doctor
Josh Green, who spent more than 20 years as a physician in rural Hawai’i County, opened his inauguration speech as Hawaiʻiʻs 9th governor by touting his Big Island ties. On Monday, from the dais at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Green credited the people of Nāʻālehu, Ocean View, Punaluʻu, South Kona and Volcano with teaching him “the true meaning of aloha,” before attributing the impetus of his political career to in-clinic experiences.
Big Island real estate is booming despite volcanic activity
There are currently two active volcanoes erupting on the Big Island but realtors said that isn't deterring interested buyers.
parkspantherpress.com
Mauna Loa’s Eruption
When planning a vacation, one of the most popular places to visit is the state of Hawaii. Known for its beautiful beaches, unique ocean life, and intriguing activities, it’s a prime location for anyone. However, on Nov. 27. 2022, an iconic part that makes up Hawaii put on a thrilling and partially terrifying show. Around 11:30 p.m., the Mauna Loa Volcano erupted, spilling lava across the land near Hilo, Hawaii. Although it hasn’t reached any cities or infrastructure, it still had a large impact on the island. Smog-like conditions, ashy skies, and harmful chemicals have been spreading, affecting residential life. Due to these harmful effects, many are asking the question, “Is it still safe to visit the Big Island”? with the answer being mixed. Recent reports have shown that earthquakes have been emerging due to the eruption and many wonder if the rise of sulfur dioxide can be harmful to one’s health. However, Hawaii Gov. David Ige has stated that the island is safe to visit. Whether or not you plan on visiting the island of Hawaii, this phenomenon has the whole world watching.
WPBF News 25
As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation
Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. From a deep fracture in Mauna Loa's dark terrain, the volcano's magnificent eruption sends geyser-like fountains of lava spraying into the sky. The fissure — cracked open on the northeastern slope of the world's largest active volcano — feeds a searing flow...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With all eyes on the Mauna Loa eruption, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is also celebrating another rare discovery. In September, a dog named Slater, of Hawaii Detector Dogs, sniffed out an ʻakeʻake nest on Mauna Loa — the first confirmed burrow identified in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority holds emergency meeting after 'shocking’ contract cancellation
Hawaii Tourism Authority holds emergency meeting after 'shocking' contract cancellation
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report finds sharp spike in percentage of Hawaii residents living in poverty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows a worrisome jump in the number of Hawaii families who are struggling to afford basic needs like housing, food and clothing. On Tuesday, Aloha United Way released its most recent “ALICE Report” that tracks how people are doing financially. It found the number of people living in poverty in Hawaii grew from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022.
bigislandnow.com
Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?
After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Access and air quality are top of mind for Hilo High during Maunaloa eruption
Public schools on Hawaiʻi Island remain open despite the Maunaloa eruption. While there is a degree of excitement among some teachers and students — there’s also a level of anxiety. It’s been a week since Maunaloa began erupting after months of earthquakes affecting nearby communities. "We...
KITV.com
Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid spike in respiratory illnesses, some Hawaii shelves run low on cold medicines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii drug stores are running low on cold medicines and children’s painkillers ― a nationwide trend as demand increases along with respiratory viruses. At a drug store in East Honolulu, some shelves for adult and children’s cold medicines were empty. Drugmaker Johnson &...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather is a big part of everyone’s day ― from rain that might impact the morning commute to a swell that could push up surf or a big storm that threatens flash flooding. To help you plan your day and week better, HNN is launching...
kauainownews.com
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Flags at the state Capitol in Honolulu and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard are flying at half-staff today in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. At the direction of President Joe Biden, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green ordered the flags to be flown...
