Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
NBC Philadelphia
After 65 Years, Philadelphia Police Identify ‘Boy in the Box'
He was found severely beaten, naked, malnourished and stuffed inside a cardboard box on the side of a Philadelphia road. The brutality of his death shocked people’s consciousness – and the question of his identity for decades vexed both area residents and investigators alike. Now the boy, whose...
sanatogapost.com
Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area
BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot
A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
Norristown Times Herald
Nabbed by Montgomery County Violent Crime Unit, gun trafficker faces up to 3 decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for up to three decades for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Aaron Walker, 22, of the 2500...
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
phl17.com
Charges filed against Philadelphia murder suspect who was arrested in Morgantown, WV
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philadelphia murder suspect was arrested in Morgantown, West Virginia on Tuesday. According to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Public Affairs, on June 4, officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in reference to a call of multiple gunshots.
Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – An armed suspect entered a GameStop store in Wilmington and robbed it at gunpoint Wednesday night, police reported today. “At approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington,” the Delaware State Police said today in a statement. “The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.” The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded a number of video game accessories from them. Additionally, the suspect demanded the money The post Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs
Police arrested a man, 22-year-old Zahkee Austin, Tuesday morning after they say he went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.
Suspect facing murder charges in deadly house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County
A man is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
Attempted homicide suspect found guilty of shooting man 4 times, fracturing his skull
A jury found a Lancaster man guilty Wednesday of shooting a man four times last year, inflicting physical and mental pain he continues to struggle with today, prosecutors said. Daijour L. Stennett, 32, shot a man in his left shoulder, left side, right shoulder and the back of his head...
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
