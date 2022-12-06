STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead sixth-ranked UConn to a 69-64 victory over Princeton. She tied Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo's school record by shooting 11 for 11 from the field. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint. Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1). Grace Stone had 20 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 18 for Princeton (5-3).

