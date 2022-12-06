Read full article on original website
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Bird flu found in two more Iowa turkey flocks
A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday. The affected flocks were about 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County and about 40,000 in Sac County, IDALS...
Economist says falling gas prices could foreshadow tough economic times
(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we're seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply -- or indicate the onset of a recession. He says he thinks it's the latter.
Nurses reach tentative deals with most Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, averting strike
Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Photo courtesy of Allina Health. Union nurses and six Twin Cities and Duluth-area health systems announced tentative agreements, likely averting another costly strike as hospitals confront a surge of patients with RSV, flu and COVID-19. St. Luke’s Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was...
Survey: More than half of Wisconsin school kids anxious, one-third depressed
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows half of Wisconsin school kids say they’re anxious, and a third say they’re depressed. The state’s Department of Public Instruction released the Youth Risk Behavior Survey results Tuesday. “More than half of all students surveyed (52.2%) self-reported ‘significant...
Noem wants review of state holdings for possible security threats
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she wants to make sure the state is not investing in companies that pose a threat to national security. She is asking the South Dakota Investment Council to review all of the companies that have received state funds. “South...
Newly disclosed FEC records shed light on Ernst ‘dark money’ case
Newly disclosed records detail the precise election-law violations the FEC's general counsel believed were committed in connection with Sen. Joni Ernst's 2020 campaign. Sen. Ernst is seen here speaking on the Senate floor on Jan. 11, 2022. (Screen shot from Senate video) A central Iowa group that allegedly spent close...
Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead sixth-ranked UConn to a 69-64 victory over Princeton. She tied Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo's school record by shooting 11 for 11 from the field. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint. Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1). Grace Stone had 20 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 18 for Princeton (5-3).
