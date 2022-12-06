Read full article on original website
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call
A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD. Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were...
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects in Custody After Crashing Stolen Vehicle
Two suspects us are in custody after an incident early Sunday morning in Silver Spring. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to Three Oaks Dr around 12:20am on Sunday morning. When police arrived, they observed a vehicle fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed and abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They’ve were taken into custody near Flower Ave in Takoma Park.
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
mocoshow.com
Two Teenagers Injured in Early Sunday Morning Crash
Two teenagers suffered non life-threatening injuries following a crash that left the vehicle upside down against a utility pole, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer. Both were transported to a local hospital and were likely unrestrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Report...
Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
Police Track Down Vehicle That Killed Heroic Highway Worker, Dad On I-66 In Fairfax County
Virginia State Police have located the Chevrolet Malibu believed to be responsible for fatally striking a construction worker who was trying to help the victim of a crash in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.The suspect car was located in a Fairfax County parking garage with te…
Veteran officer seriously injured in crash that caused road closures in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An officer was seriously injured in a crash that closed down a road in Fairfax County Friday afternoon. The collision happened near the area of Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road. The roads were closed in the area but have since reopened. The officer involved...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
Fairfax Police Officer Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
Lanes were blocked near George Mason University following a motorcycle crash involving a Fairfax police officer, authorities say.The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road around 1 p.m., Friday, Dec, 9. The officer involved has been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to…
Decomposing body of likely pregnant woman found during fatal shooting arrest: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Maryland gas station made a "surprising discovery" when they found the decomposing body of a likely pregnant woman at the man's apartment, police said. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
Maryland man accused of killing wife after requesting welfare check
WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife after requesting a welfare check at his home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
A hug from a FedEx driver helps calm a man in crisis who later died in Fairfax County police custody
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome. Douglass Kennedo was driving his...
Leesburg Police looking for Costco fraud suspect
According to the Leesburg Police Department, the person pictured tried to pick up a fake prescription from the Costco, located at 1330 Edward Ferry Road NE, on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center
A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
Highway Worker, Dad Killed By Hit-Run Driver On I-66 In Fairfax County
Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 1 a.m., Jonathan W. Franzell, 32, was killed after being struck by a car while checking on the victim…
