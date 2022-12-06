ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Two Suspects in Custody After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

Two suspects us are in custody after an incident early Sunday morning in Silver Spring. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to Three Oaks Dr around 12:20am on Sunday morning. When police arrived, they observed a vehicle fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed and abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They’ve were taken into custody near Flower Ave in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Teenagers Injured in Early Sunday Morning Crash

Two teenagers suffered non life-threatening injuries following a crash that left the vehicle upside down against a utility pole, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer. Both were transported to a local hospital and were likely unrestrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
WHIO Dayton

Maryland man accused of killing wife after requesting welfare check

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife after requesting a welfare check at his home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy