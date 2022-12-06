Catherine "Katie" M. Bonde, age 85 of the New London-Spicer community, passed away Friday, December 9, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or Rice Hospice are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.

SPICER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO