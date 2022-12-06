Read full article on original website
Murriel Ashburn
Murriel Ashburn, 91, of Willmar, died Thursday, December 8, at Westview Village in Willmar. Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. www.hafh.org.
Pickup, school bus collide in Atwater
(Atwater, MN) -- Two people were hurt, neither of them students, when a truck rear-ended a school bus yesterday near Atwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says at 7:21 a.m. the bus was slowing to make a left turn on Highway 12 in Atwater. The truck driver, 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs of Willmar, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The bus driver, 66-year-old Debra Cronen of Kandiyohi, was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital with minor injuries. 11 students on board were not injured.
Katie Bonde
Catherine "Katie" M. Bonde, age 85 of the New London-Spicer community, passed away Friday, December 9, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or Rice Hospice are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Kathy Thompson
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Thompson, age 63, of Hutchinson, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 7, at Health Partners Hospital in Hutchinson. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery at later date in 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: (Aveyron Homes, Inc., 222 5th Ave. NW, Hutchinson, MN 55350) are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Neil Serbus
Neil Serbus, age 45, of Olivia died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, December 16, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial is in the church cemetery. Lunch will follow at the Church Jubilee Center. Casual dress for his service is what Neil would want. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Willmar falls to the Sabers in CLC girls basketball
Willmar ventured out on the road Friday night to take on the Sartell Sabers in Central Lakes Conference basketball and were unable to contain the Sartell offensive onslaught. The Sabers jumped out to an early lead scoring the first eight points and never trailed on their way to a 70-49 win. Willmar was able to chip away at the Sartell lead just before halftime trailing 33-22.
Dutchman make a come back in second half over BOLD
The BOLD Warriors boys basketball team traveled to Melrose to take on the Dutchman Friday night. The Warriors trailed by 11 points before getting their first basket, but by half time, BOLD was ahead 31-28. In the second half, the Dutchman fought hard and went on to beat the Warriors by a final score of 58-52.
