ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County

Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Union pickets over ‘crisis’ staffing shortage at Pontiac prison

Officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center staged a picket Wednesday to call attention to what they say is a dire lack of security at the maximum-security prison. A corrections sergeant was stabbed in the neck last month by an inmate at Pontiac. A second officer also was injured in the attack.
PONTIAC, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Large response to fire in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in Creve Coeur Wednesday afternoon drew a large response from local fire departments. Marquette Heights, North Pekin, and East Peoria were among the fire departments onsite. Creve Coeur Fire Chief Brad Gill confirmed that an individual was inside the home when...
CREVE COEUR, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL
25newsnow.com

Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews fight Peoria attic fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

ISUPD responds to armed robbery off campus Tuesday; no injuries reported

Illinois State University Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday. ISUPD and Normal Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. which detailed a robbery that had occurred 10 minutes prior. In a Facebook post, ISUPD said two ISU students were approached by two men in Fairview...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Man hospitalized after Creve Couer fire

CREVE COEUR, Ill. — A 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation late Wednesday afternoon when a fire severely damaged his home in Creve Couer. The owner tells 25 News her husband heard a smoke alarm, grabbed an extinguisher, and tried to put out the fire in the basement of the home on Carola Street, near E. Stewart Street in Creve Coeur.
CREVE COEUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Union members picket Pontiac prison after near-fatal stabbing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Unionized correctional staff were chanting for safe staffing outside of Pontiac Correctional Center on Wednesday, two weeks after a sergeant was stabbed in the neck by a person in custody and an officer was injured while stopping the assault. Members of the American Federation of...
PONTIAC, IL
fox32chicago.com

IG report reveals scathing allegations at Pontiac prison

PONTIAC, Ill. - An Inspector General report finds a staff shakeup at a maximum-security prison was due to sexual harassment allegations. The report says an employee at the Pontiac Correctional Center was hazed and sexually harassed back in 2018. The employee says the harassment was based on his "perceived sexual...
PONTIAC, IL
wcbu.org

Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on

Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital.   Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family.  “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
URBANA, IL
starvedrock.media

Charges Upgraded In Confrontation Near Starved Rock State Park

An Ottawa man linked to a chaotic few minutes near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park is facing a new, more serious felony charge. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 40-year-old Thomas Reynolds on a class X felony of aggravated battery. He was also indicted for a class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class X felony can mean up to 30 years in prison upon a conviction.
OTTAWA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy