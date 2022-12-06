Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
nprillinois.org
Union pickets over ‘crisis’ staffing shortage at Pontiac prison
Officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center staged a picket Wednesday to call attention to what they say is a dire lack of security at the maximum-security prison. A corrections sergeant was stabbed in the neck last month by an inmate at Pontiac. A second officer also was injured in the attack.
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Central Illinois Proud
Large response to fire in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in Creve Coeur Wednesday afternoon drew a large response from local fire departments. Marquette Heights, North Pekin, and East Peoria were among the fire departments onsite. Creve Coeur Fire Chief Brad Gill confirmed that an individual was inside the home when...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man missing; police seek help
At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
1470 WMBD
Crews fight Peoria attic fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
wglt.org
ISU student hopes new DNA technology brings closure to 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad
That's one of many unanswered questions surrounding the 1975 death of the Illinois State University student — and it's also the name of a new Facebook group that a current ISU senior is leveraging to revive interest in the nearly 50-year-old cold case. Nicole Roach is a senior psychology...
videtteonline.com
ISUPD responds to armed robbery off campus Tuesday; no injuries reported
Illinois State University Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday. ISUPD and Normal Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. which detailed a robbery that had occurred 10 minutes prior. In a Facebook post, ISUPD said two ISU students were approached by two men in Fairview...
1470 WMBD
Man hospitalized after Creve Couer fire
CREVE COEUR, Ill. — A 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation late Wednesday afternoon when a fire severely damaged his home in Creve Couer. The owner tells 25 News her husband heard a smoke alarm, grabbed an extinguisher, and tried to put out the fire in the basement of the home on Carola Street, near E. Stewart Street in Creve Coeur.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Central Illinois Proud
Union members picket Pontiac prison after near-fatal stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Unionized correctional staff were chanting for safe staffing outside of Pontiac Correctional Center on Wednesday, two weeks after a sergeant was stabbed in the neck by a person in custody and an officer was injured while stopping the assault. Members of the American Federation of...
fox32chicago.com
IG report reveals scathing allegations at Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. - An Inspector General report finds a staff shakeup at a maximum-security prison was due to sexual harassment allegations. The report says an employee at the Pontiac Correctional Center was hazed and sexually harassed back in 2018. The employee says the harassment was based on his "perceived sexual...
starvedrock.media
Several Thefts Investigated At Peru Walmart As CEO Warns Of Closures Due To Shoplifting
Walmart in Peru isn't just a big shopping spot. It's also a hotbed of shoplifting, especially at the most wonderful time of the year. Last Wednesday night, Peru police arrested 59-year-old Michelle Haub of Sublette on suspicion of retail theft. She was released from custody and given a court date.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
fordcountychronicle.com
With Mark Doran retired, Chad Johnson steps in as Ford County’s sheriff
PAXTON — Before handing over the keys to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office to his replacement as sheriff last week, Mark Doran said he was confident he would be leaving the job in good hands. Sixteen years after first being elected Ford County’s sheriff, the Gibson City resident...
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
starvedrock.media
Charges Upgraded In Confrontation Near Starved Rock State Park
An Ottawa man linked to a chaotic few minutes near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park is facing a new, more serious felony charge. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 40-year-old Thomas Reynolds on a class X felony of aggravated battery. He was also indicted for a class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class X felony can mean up to 30 years in prison upon a conviction.
