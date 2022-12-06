ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect

From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet Police Department is looking to ID this indecent exposure suspect that happened on 11-4-2022 at Bargain Hunt located at 1241 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Tip anonymously at www.mjpd.org or 615-754-8477 MORE CRIME NEWS The post Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Fox News

Fox News

892K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy