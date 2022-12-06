Read full article on original website
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
Texas man walks inside woman's home while homeowner is inside, steals wine and Gatorade
A Texas man walked into a woman's back door and attempted to steal wine and Gatorade out of her kitchen's refrigerator.
Death of elderly Home Depot worker who tried to stop robbery sparks outrage: 'Where are the reparations?'
A suspect is on the loose after a man died from his injuries after being shoved to the ground in October at a Hillsborough, N.C., home improvement department store.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
North Carolina power outage: Federal memo flags Washington, Oregon substation attacks similar to Moore County
A federal memo says the power grid in Oregon and Washington suffered recent physicals attacks similar to the gunfire at substations in Moore County, North Carolina.
okcfox.com
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
Turnto10.com
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
Oregon's new gun law 'tramples' Second Amendment rights, puts police in an impossible position: Gun shop owner
Gun shop owner Karl Durkheimer argued that Oregon's new gun law limits the constitutional rights of state residents and could delay the process of purchasing a gun by months.
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.
North Carolina power outage cues White House response after gunfire at substations leaves Moore County in dark
Homeland Security and the National Security Council are monitoring the power outages in North Carolina's Moore County after gunfire damaged critical infrastructure, causing blackouts.
Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect
From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet Police Department is looking to ID this indecent exposure suspect that happened on 11-4-2022 at Bargain Hunt located at 1241 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Tip anonymously at www.mjpd.org or 615-754-8477 MORE CRIME NEWS The post Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect appeared first on Wilson County Source.
'Pink out for Athena': North Texas school districts to wear pink in Memorium
Athena Strand, 7, was abducted and murdered by a FedEx deliveryman who authorities said did not know the girl's family.
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
Mall of America reaches settlement with family of boy thrown from balcony
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The family of a Twin Cities boy who was seriously injured when he was thrown off a balcony at the Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement released on behalf of the family. The statement, shared by...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Gen Z congressman-elect laments being denied DC apartment due to 'really bad credit'
The newly elected congressman compared his situation to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who faced similar difficulties following her election victory in 2018.
Biden defends skipping border visit while in Arizona, says there are 'more important things'
President Biden defended his decision not to visit the border while in Arizona on Tuesday. He hasn't visited the border as president, and officials have called it a political stunt.
Karine Jean-Pierre ridiculed for claiming ‘there was suppression’ in GA election: ‘Conspiracy theory much?’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted on Wednesday that voter suppression still occurred in the Georgia election despite reports of record-level turnout.
Kentucky authorities investigating death threats to children, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell: 'You can't stop me'
Kentucky authorities are investigating a threat made to school children in Allen and Warren counties, as well as to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul.
