New York City, NY

A’shadeeyah
2d ago

You’d think all the mayhem this madman was committing that he would at least go out in a blaze of glory like Cagney in White Heat🔥 But no he’s arrested without a shot being fired, he played himself😠 He’ll never see the light of day again⚖️😫

Willie Bowen
2d ago

Great...now some scuzzy lawyers and judges can milk the system for a few years..ain't justice great!...and we can pay room and board and lawyer fees...and they used to hang a horse thief and he didn't do it again

Melvin Yocum
2d ago

No. feelings, no remorse, no excuse. just bring back capital punishment and be done with him.

New York Post

NYC double murder suspect’s surrender came as surprise to cops, sources say

Suspected double-murderer Sundance Oliver calmly turned himself in at a Brooklyn stationhouse at the urging of his pregnant girlfriend — but the surrender came as a surprise to the officers inside, police sources said Wednesday. Dramatic footage obtained by The Post showed a throng of cops in tactical gear pounce on the wanted suspect — and subject of an overnight citywide manhunt — after he entered the 77th precinct in Crown Heights around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. “As he walked in he kind of had his hands in an upward position — and as soon as he walked in the cops recognized him,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’

A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Dramatic video shows police aim guns at surrendering double murder suspect Sundance Oliver

Dramatic footage obtained by The Post shows police aiming their guns at double murder suspect Sundance Oliver as he walks into a Brooklyn police station to surrender Tuesday. The 28-year-old gang member was yanked to the floor and surrounded by over a dozen cops after he sauntered into the 77th precinct with his hood on and hands up hours after the department launched a manhunt to find him, the footage shows. Three cops were seen drawing their guns at the site of the alleged killer in their doorway before he turns to face the wall, likely at the request of...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video

A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two employees beaten trying to stop shoplifters in Brooklyn grocery store

NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are searching for a group of suspects who attacked two employees at Bob and Betty’s supermarket at 805 Franklin Avenue. Detectives with the 77th Precinct said the attack happened at around 1:25 am Friday morning. The suspects, when confronted by employees about shoplifting, started kicking and punching two male workers at the store. The suspects then tried to rob the employees of their phones as they were beating them inside the store. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two employees beaten trying to stop shoplifters in Brooklyn grocery store appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Manhattan judge releases man accused of plotting to attack NYC synagogues

A Manhattan judge let one of the two men accused of plotting to attack New York City synagogues continue to walk free Wednesday — after prosecutors asked for the second time in two weeks that he be held in jail without bail. Assistant District Attorney Edward Burns argued that disturbing new facts in the case of Matthew Mahrer, 22, were reason enough to keep him locked up after his family paid $150,000 in bail to set him free on Nov. 21. “We now know that Mahrer, [accused accomplice Christopher] Brown and [a] third individual, drove to Pennsylvania on November 18 to purchase...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting

A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police.  Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Back-to-back NYC shootings, one near police headquarters, leave two men dead

Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

NYC Man Beaten with Bat Caught on Video

MANHATTAN - A brazen, bat wielding brute bashed a homeless man’s head in with a baseball bat in full view of NYPD cameras. Police released the dramatic video of the attack. At around 8 am on November 29, a 47-year-old homeless man was walking down Amsterdam Avenue when a man dressed in black walked up behind him, pulled a baseball bat out of his pants, and whacked him in the back of the head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey

An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
