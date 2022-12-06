Read full article on original website
A’shadeeyah
2d ago
You’d think all the mayhem this madman was committing that he would at least go out in a blaze of glory like Cagney in White Heat🔥 But no he’s arrested without a shot being fired, he played himself😠 He’ll never see the light of day again⚖️😫
Reply(1)
3
Willie Bowen
2d ago
Great...now some scuzzy lawyers and judges can milk the system for a few years..ain't justice great!...and we can pay room and board and lawyer fees...and they used to hang a horse thief and he didn't do it again
Reply
2
Melvin Yocum
2d ago
No. feelings, no remorse, no excuse. just bring back capital punishment and be done with him.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
NYC double murder suspect’s surrender came as surprise to cops, sources say
Suspected double-murderer Sundance Oliver calmly turned himself in at a Brooklyn stationhouse at the urging of his pregnant girlfriend — but the surrender came as a surprise to the officers inside, police sources said Wednesday. Dramatic footage obtained by The Post showed a throng of cops in tactical gear pounce on the wanted suspect — and subject of an overnight citywide manhunt — after he entered the 77th precinct in Crown Heights around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. “As he walked in he kind of had his hands in an upward position — and as soon as he walked in the cops recognized him,”...
Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’
A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Death of Brooklyn man, 18, found covered in burns is ruled homicide
Josiah Green was pronounced dead the scene at his home on Wyona Street, near Pitkin Avenue, in East New York after police responded to a 911 call there around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Dramatic video shows police aim guns at surrendering double murder suspect Sundance Oliver
Dramatic footage obtained by The Post shows police aiming their guns at double murder suspect Sundance Oliver as he walks into a Brooklyn police station to surrender Tuesday. The 28-year-old gang member was yanked to the floor and surrounded by over a dozen cops after he sauntered into the 77th precinct with his hood on and hands up hours after the department launched a manhunt to find him, the footage shows. Three cops were seen drawing their guns at the site of the alleged killer in their doorway before he turns to face the wall, likely at the request of...
NBC New York
‘Horrific Tragedy Averted:' Chilling New Details Revealed in Penn Station Arrests
Two men arrested at New York City's Penn Station last month in connection with what authorities described as a "developing threat" to the Jewish community have been indicted on weapons, conspiracy and, in the case of one defendant, making terroristic threats, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Wednesday. Christopher Brown,...
NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video
A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
Two employees beaten trying to stop shoplifters in Brooklyn grocery store
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are searching for a group of suspects who attacked two employees at Bob and Betty’s supermarket at 805 Franklin Avenue. Detectives with the 77th Precinct said the attack happened at around 1:25 am Friday morning. The suspects, when confronted by employees about shoplifting, started kicking and punching two male workers at the store. The suspects then tried to rob the employees of their phones as they were beating them inside the store. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two employees beaten trying to stop shoplifters in Brooklyn grocery store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manhattan judge releases man accused of plotting to attack NYC synagogues
A Manhattan judge let one of the two men accused of plotting to attack New York City synagogues continue to walk free Wednesday — after prosecutors asked for the second time in two weeks that he be held in jail without bail. Assistant District Attorney Edward Burns argued that disturbing new facts in the case of Matthew Mahrer, 22, were reason enough to keep him locked up after his family paid $150,000 in bail to set him free on Nov. 21. “We now know that Mahrer, [accused accomplice Christopher] Brown and [a] third individual, drove to Pennsylvania on November 18 to purchase...
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Woman attempts to kidnap boy, 5, walking on Brooklyn street with parents
A woman attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his parents in Brooklyn Monday evening, authorities said.
NYC man charged with killing 2 in shooting spree is ‘well-known’ gang member, arrested 12 times, police say
The NYPD said Tuesday a man arrested in connection with a violent shooting spree is a "well-known" gang member and has been arrested 12 times since 2010.
NYPD Hate Crimes unit arrests suspect in BB gun attack on Jewish man, son in front of kosher market
The NYPD has arrested a suspect on suspicion of a hate crime in connection with an incident where a Jewish man and his son were shot with a BB gun outside a kosher market.
Defendants plead not guilty in alleged plot to attack Jewish community in New York City
The judge's decision to leave bail as is for defendant Matt Mahrer sparked outrage among the courtroom.
22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting
A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
VIDEO: Men shoot at each other at point-blank range in front of Brooklyn apartment
Two men shot at each other at point-blank range in front of a Brooklyn apartment, missing their targets or anyone else in the area, video released Tuesday shows.
Back-to-back NYC shootings, one near police headquarters, leave two men dead
Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...
NYC Man Beaten with Bat Caught on Video
MANHATTAN - A brazen, bat wielding brute bashed a homeless man’s head in with a baseball bat in full view of NYPD cameras. Police released the dramatic video of the attack. At around 8 am on November 29, a 47-year-old homeless man was walking down Amsterdam Avenue when a man dressed in black walked up behind him, pulled a baseball bat out of his pants, and whacked him in the back of the head.
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Fox News
892K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 16