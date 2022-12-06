ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Ukraine Reveals Russian Weapons Destroyed Among Staggering Infantry Losses

Russia has purportedly lost hundreds of men and dozens of military vehicles and pieces of equipment in the span of one day, according to the latest estimate from Ukraine. In a new update shared on Twitter Wednesday, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said that 780 Russian personnel had been killed in the past day. This brings the total number of Russian deaths up to about 77,950 from when the war started on February 24 through November 9, according to Ukraine.
Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
