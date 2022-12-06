Read full article on original website
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Ukrainian Forces Outnumbered And Facing Supply Issues In Battle for Bakhmut
The Institute for the Study of War has said Russia would gain little strategically, even if it advanced on the city in the Donetsk Oblast.
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Unit Holding Putin's Annexed Land Lost 70 Percent of Men in a Week: Ukraine
Russian soldiers are dying "ingloriously" in combat nine months after Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine war, the Eastern European country's military said.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Ukraine Reveals Russian Weapons Destroyed Among Staggering Infantry Losses
Russia has purportedly lost hundreds of men and dozens of military vehicles and pieces of equipment in the span of one day, according to the latest estimate from Ukraine. In a new update shared on Twitter Wednesday, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said that 780 Russian personnel had been killed in the past day. This brings the total number of Russian deaths up to about 77,950 from when the war started on February 24 through November 9, according to Ukraine.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base
Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk
The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia
Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
