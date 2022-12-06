ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camara leads Dayton against Virginia Tech after 20-point game

By The Associated Press
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago

Dayton Flyers (5-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-1, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Toumani Camara scored 20 points in Dayton’s 80-74 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Hokies are 6-0 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Flyers are 0-1 on the road. Dayton scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Virginia Tech.

Daron Holmes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for Dayton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The post Camara leads Dayton against Virginia Tech after 20-point game appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

