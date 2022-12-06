ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdgup_0jZ2zTrc00

LeBron James was complimentary of Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers big comeback win last night.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James had an off night yesterday as he is preparing to return to Cleveland and face the Cavaliers in another homecoming battle. However, on his day off, LBJ decided to focus on other sports instead of worrying about basketball.

The NFL had a prime-time game on between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have had a tough season this year but had run to a 10-3 lead at halftime over the Bucs. However, Tom Brady and his teammates made a terrific comeback in the second half to win the game 17-16, prompting LBJ to praise the 45-year-old quarterback by sharing a GIF of a goat.

LeBron is often considered the GOAT of his sport, so it's natural for him to give Tom Brady his flowers as he keeps defying age to play this sport. Brady's status as the GOAT of football is more secure than LBJ's in basketball, but they are both excellent athletes that are beating the test of Father Time.

Can LeBron James Rival Tom Brady's Longevity?

LeBron's longevity as an NBA player is mind-boggling and has never been seen before. While players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also played very late into their careers, we have never seen someone at LBJ's age produce the numbers he is, especially considering the fact he entered the NBA at the age of 18.

Replicating Brady might be impossible. All 5 players in basketball need to have the fitness and strength to run up and down the court for 48 minutes. The quarterback position isn't as physically intensive as any of the positions on a basketball court, so LeBron will slow down, eventually. He has proven everybody wrong so far, so we'll see if LBJ is truly that much of a freak athlete.

LOS ANGELES, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
