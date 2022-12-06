ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Early and mail-in voting: Research shows they don't always bring in new voters

By Jan Leighley, Professor of Government, American University School of Public Affairs
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fE8q_0jZ2z6tO00
More than 110 million votes were cast in the U.S. midterm elections of November 2022. Hill Street Studios/Digital Vision via Getty Iag

SciLine interviewed Jan Leighley , professor of government in the School of Public Affairs at American University in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4, 2022. Leighley discussed how early voting affects turnout, how turnout differs for midterm and presidential elections, how pollsters predict turnout and how to understand the persistent gap between people’s intention to vote and actual turnout.

Jan Leighley, professor of government in the School of Public Affairs at American University, discusses voter turnout.

Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

How do we know after an election how many people ultimately voted?

Jan Leighley: It’s usually January by the time we really have a good sense of how many people voted , and there can be corrections after that. Now those are usually small corrections. But it takes a lot of people a lot of time even to ensure that number is correct .

How do newer forms of voting, such as early voting or mail-in voting, affect turnout?

Jan Leighley: The assumption has always been if we make it easier to vote using these methods, more people will vote. (But) most research suggests that the people who take advantage of these newer ways of voting would have voted anyway on Election Day if they weren’t able to vote in those other ways.

The original intention of those reforms was to get new people into the voting pool. We have a little bit of evidence that – under some circumstances – we can indeed increase turnout in the range of 2 percentage points or so .

But it depends on what parties do. It depends on the competitiveness of elections and other factors unique to specific elections.

How does turnout differ between midterm and presidential elections?

Jan Leighley: Presidential turnout is substantially higher than midterm elections , when members of Congress and a set of senators and governors might be up for re-election or election.

Turnout in presidential elections tends to be around 50% to 60%, depending on various circumstances associated with the election. Midterms are usually in the 30% to 40% range. Again, depending on candidates, competitiveness, economic conditions and what the parties do to try to mobilize turnout.

Does higher turnout mean better representation of the voter population?

Jan Leighley: The turnout level, which is what we hear about the most, isn’t the only feature that’s important. The other feature is whatever 50% or 30% of voters who do show up, who they are.

And so, low turnout levels – like 30%, if you believe that’s low – that are nonetheless representative of all eligible voters, wouldn’t necessarily be a problem for representation … if those 30% of voters were like that larger pool of everyone who’s eligible.

And, in fact, what we find in midterms compared to presidential elections is that one group – younger individuals – (are) especially underrepresented in midterms.

The sense is younger individuals who are getting established as voters and figuring out how to vote and deciding whether it’s a priority, they vote far less in midterms than they do in presidential elections. And so that’s a voice that isn’t heard perhaps as strongly as you might hope.

How do pollsters predict voter turnout?

Jan Leighley: Pollsters predict voter turnout using a variety of means . They have extensive databases on past turnout behavior of citizens, and they use past behavior to predict what will happen in the current environment. (The pollsters) connect those historical details with the current environments and attitudes of their potential voters to predict what voter turnout will look like.

What drives the persistent gap between people’s intentions to vote and their actions?

Jan Leighley: I think voting is like a lot of things that we have good intentions to do, right? It takes time, it takes effort, it takes presence of mind, and life is complicated. And, oftentimes, the short-term, immediate, right-in-front-of-our-faces issues or problems or tasks take precedence.

Watch the full interview to hear about voter turnout.

SciLine is a free service based at the nonprofit American Association for the Advancement of Science that helps journalists include scientific evidence and experts in their news stories.

Jan Leighley received funding from Pew Research Center around 2010.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday urged members of her party to stop discouraging early voting and vote by mail. “Our voters need to vote early,” McDaniel told Fox News. “I have said this over and over again. There were many in 2020 saying, ‘Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early.’ And…
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Healthy democracy requires trust -- these 3 things could start to restore voters' declining faith in US elections

The 2022 U.S. midterm elections ran relatively smoothly and faced few consequential accusations of fraud or mismanagement. Yet many Americans don’t trust this essential element of a democracy. It’s dangerous for peace and stability when the public doubts democratic elections. Disastrous events like the insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 make that clear. But there are subtler effects of such doubt. Trump isn’t the only instigator of this distrust, which he sowed with his false assertions that the 2020 presidential vote was “rigged” and that he was the legitimate winner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

A new day? Voters stood up for democracy — and now we have the data

In November's midterm elections, many Americans voted to slow down Donald Trump and the Republican Party's assault on democracy. But how much of that was intentional and specific support for the vague concept known as "democracy," and how much was motivated by more concrete issues, such as protecting women's reproductive rights or a rejection of Trump?
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can't offer Saturday voting ahead of next month's Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states

Several prominent Republican candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election lost their races on Tuesday, but other critical races featuring election deniers have not been called.  Going into Election Day, election deniers were on the ballot in around half of the races for governor and secretary of state and one-third of the races […] The post Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

What a 51-49 Senate majority means for Democrats

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to secure a slim 51-49 majority over Republicans in the chamber. Democrats will have significant governing advantages compared to the 50-50 split in the current Congress, during which a power sharing agreement gives Republicans considerable leverage over Democrats despite being in the minority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Midterm election results reflect the hodgepodge of US voters, not the endorsement or repudiation of a candidate’s or party’s agenda

The results from the U.S. midterm elections came as a shock to many. The sitting president’s party typically suffers significant losses in House, Senate and gubernatorial races in the first midterm election of a president’s term. Several projections leading up to Election Day speculated that a “red wave” – at one point upgraded to a “red tsunami” – of massive Republican gains across the electoral board would swamp Democrats. Yet it was clear by the end of Election Day that Democrats had performed far better than expected. The “red wave” never materialized. Republican gains in the House were meager. The Democrats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden's current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy