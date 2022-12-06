Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Related
treasurecoast.com
Shootout at traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce
Shootout at traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A traffic stop turned dangerous after deputies were fired on in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ken Mascara said at around 6:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop...
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
Yahoo Sports
New details in Fort Pierce fatal crash case
FORT PIERCE − An ID card and footage from surveillance cameras appeared to play key roles in the investigation that police said links a 29-year-old man to a fatal crash from which he fled the scene, according to records obtained Wednesday. Marcos Gonzalez-salinas, of the 3100 block of Mura...
cw34.com
Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
cw34.com
Murder suspect tried to escape in someone's car, hide in nearby apartment, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge for Monday's deadly shooting in West Palm Beach. Police said in the arrest report they received ShotSpotter notifications just before 1 p.m. on 54th Street just west of U.S. 1.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect
Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
WPBF News 25
27 firearms stolen from pawn shop in Okeechobee; Federal investigators search for suspects
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined police in Okeechobee to investigate the violent theft of 27 firearms. According to ATF officials, two suspects broke into the Wild Side Pawn Shop at 4:19 a.m. on Nov. 28. “Once inside, one of the suspects...
Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
WTVM
Police: Fla. retiree fatally shoots 81-year-old neighbors after laundry room dispute
STUART, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities said tensions between elderly residents in Stuart, Florida, eventually led to fatal gunfire. It all started over an open laundry room door, according to the arrest affidavit. The affidavit says 75-year-old Hugh Hootman told detectives his downstairs neighbor, 81-year-old Henry Wallace, recently yelled at...
Sheriff: Conditions at suspected puppy mill 'deplorable'
Neighbors in a Vero Beach neighborhood are reacting to the arrest of a couple that the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said were operating a puppy mill out of their rented home.
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
wqcs.org
IRCSO Renews Its Plea For Information to Help Solve the One-Year-Old Homicide of Kevin Dobson
Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has re-newed its plea for any information members of the public may have about the one-year homicide of Kevin Dobson. On the night of September 13, last year, Kevin was sitting in a vehicle in a...
wflx.com
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it. The crime is nothing new. Criminals steal license plates in an effort to mask a stolen car or try to buy time to commit other crimes.
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
cw34.com
'Is that really them?' Neighbor of slain Stuart couple says shooting is over an open door
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A violent 24-hour period in Stuart over the weekend leaves two people dead. The day of the shootings started early Saturday morning and ended Saturday evening, when husband and wife, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81 years old, were found shot to death just feet away from their home here at Cedar Pointe Village.
Comments / 2