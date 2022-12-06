ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

treasurecoast.com

Shootout at traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce

Shootout at traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A traffic stop turned dangerous after deputies were fired on in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ken Mascara said at around 6:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
Yahoo Sports

New details in Fort Pierce fatal crash case

FORT PIERCE − An ID card and footage from surveillance cameras appeared to play key roles in the investigation that police said links a 29-year-old man to a fatal crash from which he fled the scene, according to records obtained Wednesday. Marcos Gonzalez-salinas, of the 3100 block of Mura...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect

Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

