USC Loss Restores OSU's Chance At a Natty, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Erases Any Hope For A CFP Return And A Rematch of The Game Will Have to Wait

The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly
The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
Eleven Warriors
A Couple of Former Buckeyes Went After Desmond Howard, Garrett Wilson Has Been Sensational This Season and Ohio State Has First-Round Talent in the 2023 NFL Draft
That is all. That's the Skully. Just playing. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. GRAB YOUR POPCORN. Folks, I've written this line a handful of times over the last 30 days, and I will write it another time to start the Skully: Desmond Howard is at it again. Well,...
Eleven Warriors
Peach Bowl Excited to Host Ohio State for First Time, Expecting Substantial Buckeye Fan Turnout Even with Georgia Playing in Home State
Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan travels to games throughout the country each season to visit teams he thinks could end up playing in the game he presides over that year. His first trip this fall was to Ohio State’s home game against Wisconsin during the fourth week of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr., Dawand Jones, C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg Earn All-American Honors From CBS Sports
Five Ohio State players were recognized for their outstanding seasons on Tuesday, as Marvin Harrison Jr., Dawand Jones, C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg received All-American honors from CBS Sports. Harrison headlines the list of Buckeyes as the only unanimous selection from the program. The second-year receiver collected...
CBS Sports
College football winners, losers of 2022 season: Alabama hits floor under Nick Saban, TCU shatters CFP mold
The regular season is over and the bowl schedule is set, so it's time to look back at the teams and people that will stick with us from the 2022 college football season. If there's one thing we learned this year -- heck, if there's one thing we learn every year -- it's that so little of what we expect to happen actually comes to fruition.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr. and J.T. Tuimoloau Received All-American Honors From The Athletic For Their Efforts in 2022
The All-American awards keep coming for Ohio State. On Wednesday, The Athletic revealed its list of the 50 best players in college football, selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. as first-team All-Americans and awarding J.T. Tuimoloau with second-team honors. Harrison claimed his third first-team All-American selection after receiving...
Eleven Warriors
Matayo Uiagalelei and Jamarion Wilcox Include Ohio State in Top Schools Lists, Malik Hartford is An Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, Ryan Day Makes In-Home Visits
We are officially 13 days from the start of the Early Signing Period, and suddenly, there’s an overwhelming amount of news from the recruiting cycle to delve into. Let’s not waste any time. Uiagalelei puts OSU in top 3, Wilcox adds Buckeyes to top 4. Two of Ohio...
Pac-12 Gets Huge Boost with Prime, Penix, Playoff and Pounding
It was a very good week for the often embattled conference.
College football insider refutes Ed Orgeron to UNLV reports
Not long after a report emerged that Ed Orgeron was in play for the UNLV head coaching job, another report followed soon after that shoot those rumors down. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic shared that he spoke with Orgeron, who said that he is not in the mix for the UNLV position. "He’s not involved ...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for 2023 NFL draft, won't play in College Football Playoff
One of the top pass-catchers in college football is getting an early start on his preparations for the next level. Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and will not play in this year’s College Football Playoff, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Smith-Njigba...
247Sports
USC has 'a lot of areas to address' in offseason, ex-Trojans QB Matt Leinart says
Following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Trojans dropped six spots to No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and faces Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Despite the Trojans falling short of their first CFP berth, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart congratulated head coach Lincoln Riley on the job he's done in his first season at the helm and says this offseason will be a “big opportunity” to address the holes on the roster.
Marcus Allen: USC Heisman Trophy profile
Marcus Allen won Rose Bowls. He won a college national championship at USC. He won the Super Bowl. He made a very difficult and unforgiving position — running back — look very easy, with his smooth and graceful running style. Allen was a fluid and resourceful athlete, but no one plays running back as long or as well as he did without being a very tough human being an a first-rate competitor. Marcus Allen made USC better. He made the Raiders better. He made his teams better.
Eleven Warriors
A First Look at Ohio State vs. Georgia and Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan Joins the Show
Ohio State will make its first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl when it faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal. For a look at what awaits the Buckeyes and everyone else who makes the trip to Atlanta, Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan joins the show to talk about what it means for the Peach Bowl to finally host Ohio State, what makes the Peach Bowl unique and where fans need to visit while they’re in town for the game. That interview starts at the 30-minute mark of the show.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Gets Another Shot at Redemption With A Big To the College Football Playoff
Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!. Christmas came early for the Buckeyes, as USC fell hard in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans' loss opened the door for a one-loss Ohio State, still in the top five, to move up a spot and, as we heard numerous pundits describe it this week, "back in" to the College Football Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s Passing Attack Can Give the Buckeyes A Chance to Beat Georgia
If Ohio State is going to upset Georgia, it will likely have to be on the shoulders of the Buckeyes’ Heisman Trophy finalist. A potential upset over the top-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs will be no easy task. There's a reason they have the longest winning streak in the country at 15 games. One would have to micro-analyze their team and box scores to find a valid weakness week in and week out. All that's to say, Ohio State has its hands full in its semifinal matchup against Georgia in a few weeks.
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Rookie of the Week For Fourth Time in 2022 After Career-Best Performance Against Vikings
For the fourth time this season, Garrett Wilson is your NFL Rookie of the Week. The former Buckeye wideout hauled in a career-high 162 yards on eight catches for the New York Jets in a losing effort against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Wilson had 78 yards in the fourth quarter alone, including a 60-yard catch-and-run that represented his longest play of the season.
