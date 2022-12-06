ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service Team Up for Double 20th Anniversary Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ben Gibbard will be working double shifts next summer when the two groups he fronts, Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service, embark on a double-anniversary tour. Each act will perform the album it released in 2003 — Death Cab’s Transatlanticism and the Postal Service’s influential Give Up — on each tour date. The tour’s general on-sale begins Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Various presales begin earlier in the week. Details are on the tour’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
hypebeast.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More

Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success

Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star.  “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music,  you’re niche and we don’t...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
TheDailyBeast

Trevor Noah Ends ‘Daily Show’ With Emotional Tribute to Black Women

Just 10 weeks after he shocked fans—and his closest collaborators—by announcing he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah made his final goodbyes Thursday night with a jam-packed episode filled with jokes, tears and correspondents past and present.And he ended his last episode as host by thanking the fans for sticking with him over these past seven years. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, telling them he’s never taken the people who show up “for granted.”“Thank you to the people who watch, the...
The FADER

Lana Del Rey announces new album, shares lead single

Lana Del Rey is back. On March 10, 2023, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will share her ninth studio album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Today, you can hear the project's soaring title track, written by Lana Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes. Listen below.
hypebeast.com

Kelela Announces 2023 RAVE:N Tour

Today, Kelela announced her 2023 RAVE:N Tour in support of her forthcoming sophomore album. Since hopping back on the scene, Kelela has released a series of singles and accompanying music videos in anticipation of the album’s release. From ethereal soundscapes to upbeat club hits, the three singles “Washed Away,” “Happy Ending” and “On the Run” hint at the multifaceted themes and sonic experience that RAVEN is set to hold. But before eager fans could even experience the project yet, the D.C. native will soon have people scrambling for concert tickets.
WASHINGTON STATE
Stereogum

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022

Every year for the past 100 years I’ve put together an Oscars-style In Memoriam tribute to all the bands who broke up in the past 12 months. In this edition you’ll find some acts that you loved and some you’ve never heard of, but I promise they are (were) all real and had fans. Between the dismal touring economy, vinyl pressing delays, venue merch cuts, and TikTok’s oversized influence on young listeners, it’s surprising that more bands didn’t announce an “indefinite hiatus,” actually.
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy