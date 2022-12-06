Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
Nilüfer Yanya Shares King Krule and Sampha Remixes of “Midnight Sun”: Listen
King Krule and Sampha have each remixed Nilüfer Yanya’s “Midnight Sun” for Painless (Deluxe), an expanded version of the album she released this past March. Listen to both remixes below. The tracks follow Yanya’s September cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” which also appears on the album revamp.
Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service Team Up for Double 20th Anniversary Tour
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ben Gibbard will be working double shifts next summer when the two groups he fronts, Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service, embark on a double-anniversary tour. Each act will perform the album it released in 2003 — Death Cab’s Transatlanticism and the Postal Service’s influential Give Up — on each tour date. The tour’s general on-sale begins Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Various presales begin earlier in the week. Details are on the tour’s...
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
hypebeast.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
NME
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Iggy Pop vows to never stage-dive again due to being "too rickety"
The Godfather of Punk says he'll no longer be stage-diving during live shows, a move that he famously popularised in his youth as frontman of The Stooges
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Trevor Noah Ends ‘Daily Show’ With Emotional Tribute to Black Women
Just 10 weeks after he shocked fans—and his closest collaborators—by announcing he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah made his final goodbyes Thursday night with a jam-packed episode filled with jokes, tears and correspondents past and present.And he ended his last episode as host by thanking the fans for sticking with him over these past seven years. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, telling them he’s never taken the people who show up “for granted.”“Thank you to the people who watch, the...
The FADER
Lana Del Rey announces new album, shares lead single
Lana Del Rey is back. On March 10, 2023, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will share her ninth studio album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Today, you can hear the project's soaring title track, written by Lana Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes. Listen below.
hypebeast.com
Kelela Announces 2023 RAVE:N Tour
Today, Kelela announced her 2023 RAVE:N Tour in support of her forthcoming sophomore album. Since hopping back on the scene, Kelela has released a series of singles and accompanying music videos in anticipation of the album’s release. From ethereal soundscapes to upbeat club hits, the three singles “Washed Away,” “Happy Ending” and “On the Run” hint at the multifaceted themes and sonic experience that RAVEN is set to hold. But before eager fans could even experience the project yet, the D.C. native will soon have people scrambling for concert tickets.
The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning 2023 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced a career-spanning “An Evening With” 2023 West Coast tour dates. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Dec. 8) and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check HERE for details. The trek begins with a two-night stand in Vancouver, BC, on February 28,...
Guitar World Magazine
John Frusciante to release new electronic album in 2023: "After a year and a half writing and recording rock music, I needed to clear my head"
Produced by Frusciante himself, the album will be released – in two separate formats, with two different track lists – early next year. Red Hot Chili Peppers electric guitar player John Frusciante has announced that he will release a new solo electronic album next year. Making the announcement...
hypebeast.com
Lana Del Rey Debuts First Single From Forthcoming LP ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’
After releasing two albums in 2021, March’s Chemtrails over the Country Club and October’s Blue Bannisters, Lana Del Rey is set to make her return in 2023 with another new record. The crooning singer has shared that she’ll be putting out an LP called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March through Interscope.
Stereogum
In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022
Every year for the past 100 years I’ve put together an Oscars-style In Memoriam tribute to all the bands who broke up in the past 12 months. In this edition you’ll find some acts that you loved and some you’ve never heard of, but I promise they are (were) all real and had fans. Between the dismal touring economy, vinyl pressing delays, venue merch cuts, and TikTok’s oversized influence on young listeners, it’s surprising that more bands didn’t announce an “indefinite hiatus,” actually.
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Comments / 0