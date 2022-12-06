Just 10 weeks after he shocked fans—and his closest collaborators—by announcing he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah made his final goodbyes Thursday night with a jam-packed episode filled with jokes, tears and correspondents past and present.And he ended his last episode as host by thanking the fans for sticking with him over these past seven years. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, telling them he’s never taken the people who show up “for granted.”“Thank you to the people who watch, the...

9 MINUTES AGO