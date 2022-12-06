In the early years of the streaming era, the documentary field flourished, with runaway successes like Netflix’s Making a Murderer and Wild Wild Country driving more funding and buyer interest in the format. What were the demographics of those who were behind the camera on films during this recent boom time for nonfiction titles? Primarily white and male, according to a new study. Between 2014 and 2020, 78 percent of documentary films distributed across cable, network and streaming platforms featured a white director or directing team, while 66 percent of these titles were helmed by directors who identified as men, according...

2 DAYS AGO