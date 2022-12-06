Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview Is Cut Short After Police Threaten to Arrest Her
After he ran from airport security in the beloved holiday classic, Love Actually, former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster found himself on the run from the law again while taping the film's 20th anniversary reunion special with Diane Sawyer. The 32-year-old actor, who played lovesick kid drummer Sam in the 2003...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song in Netflix documentary
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may be only three, but he has already decided upon a favourite song, his doting parents have revealed in their new Netflix documentary. Luckily for Harry and Meghan, the song happens to be one by their close friend Elton John, Bennie And The Jets. The little boy, sixth...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'ripping good yarn' that asks important questions
James McAvoy says his fantasy drama series, "His Dark Materials," is family entertainment with serious undertones that he hopes spark conversations.
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Most US films in Sundance Film Festival dramatic, documentary competitions directed by women, people of color for first time
Story at a glance The annual Sundance Film Festival, which will take place Jan. 19-23 in Utah, showcases the year’s best independent films. The largest festival of its kind in the country, this year’s director nominations for dramatic and documentary films mark a significant step forward for representation, as for the first time since the…
New Europe Film Sales Boards Sundance 2023 World Dramatic Competition Title ‘Girl’
EXCLUSIVE: Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales has acquired world sales rights for Adura Onashile’s feature debut Girl, starring rising French actress Déborah Lukumuena and big screen debutant Le’Shantey Bonsu. The buzzy title, which was unveiled at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival’s Works in Progress showcase, was announced today as having been selected for the World Dramatic Competition of Sundance’s upcoming edition, running January 19-29, 2023 The Scotland-set drama tells the story of eleven-year-old Ama and her mother, Grace, who take solace in the gentle but isolated world they obsessively create. But Ama’s thirst for life and her need to grow and develop...
BBC
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
digitalspy.com
BAFTA makes major changes for 2023 Film Awards
BAFTA have announced some major changes to its Film Awards ceremony in 2023. The awards season staple is set to take place on February 19 next year at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with voting opening later this week to decide the best films of 2022. Ahead of the...
NME
Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023
23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
Hypebae
'Skinamarink,' the Buzzy Horror Film Taking Over Social Media, Will Give You Nightmares
If you’re into scary movies, you might want to add Skinamarink to your watchlist, as it’s been described as “100 minutes of dread” by many in horror communities. Produced with a tight budget of $15,000 USD, Skinamarink is written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball and premiered earlier this year at the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montréal. Since then, an illegal pirated copy circulated on social media, quickly building buzz. Earlier this week, the movie was picked up by Shudder and will be receiving a theatrical release early next year.
BBC
Harry and Meghan: UK press monetised hatred of couple, says MP
A Labour MP has accused the British press of monetising online hatred of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said newspapers had "filled their online sites" with "hateful Meghan Markle material". "It is becoming their richest clickbait scene… it drives viewing and earns advertising income," he...
White, Male Directors Dominated Early Documentary Streaming Era, Study Finds
In the early years of the streaming era, the documentary field flourished, with runaway successes like Netflix’s Making a Murderer and Wild Wild Country driving more funding and buyer interest in the format. What were the demographics of those who were behind the camera on films during this recent boom time for nonfiction titles? Primarily white and male, according to a new study. Between 2014 and 2020, 78 percent of documentary films distributed across cable, network and streaming platforms featured a white director or directing team, while 66 percent of these titles were helmed by directors who identified as men, according...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool City Council to contribute £2m
Liverpool City Council will contribute £2m to the cost of staging the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the city, it has been confirmed. It matches the £2m Liverpool City Region Combined Authority announced last month towards the cost of the event. The musical extravaganza at the M&S Bank...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
