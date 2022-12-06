ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
riograndeguardian.com

Updated: Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force hears from colonia resident Rosa Maria Pimentel

ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the Prosperity Task Force to address his county’s high poverty rate. “Local entities, particularly our school districts, suggest that the poverty rate could be as high as 40 percent in Hidalgo County,” Cortez said. “That is much higher than the statewide and national poverty rate and it has an impact on all residents of Hidalgo County.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Casas: Public transportation is a top issue for colonia residents

ALAMO, Texas – Public transportation emerged as one of the top issues of concern to colonia residents at a recent Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting. The meeting was held in south Alamo to hear from colonia residents. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the task force to address the county’s high level of poverty.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Esterly: Great things are happening at Valley International Airport

HARLINGEN, Texas – Marv Esterly says great things have been happening at Valley International Airport. Esterly is aviation director at VIA. In an exclusive interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Esterly discussed the improved infrastructure installed at VIA and how the aviation industry has rebounded following the coronavirus pandemic.
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Report: Private Border Wall South Of Mission Likely To Weaken, Become Unstable

An engineering report commissioned by the U.S. government shows a private border wall built south of Mission is likely to weaken and possibly collapse in future years. The report obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shows the private wall has shallower foundations than a nearby segment of border wall built by the U.S. government. It predicts that the private wall will become unstable if there is flooding in the area, and could overturn or slide in the event of a hurricane.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor

Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Morrison Road and Daleiden Drive. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Engineers predict private border wall south of Mission will fail

An engineering report commissioned by the government of the private border wall south of Mission shows it is expected to weaken in the face of flooding. Those findings are public now after the report was obtained by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica. The process took 15 months, during which the...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Alamo city officials voting on street improvement project

UPDATE: After this story aired, the city of Alamo approved a contract with a vendor to begin the repaving project. Alamo resident Joe Ramos rides his bike through 12th Street every day to avoid using the main street, which is riddled with potholes. “The streets are real bad,” Ramos said,...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

342 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and 5. Of the 342 are 159 confirmed cases and 183 probable reports. This raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 254,596. The leading age group […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy