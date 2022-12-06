Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
riograndeguardian.com
Updated: Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force hears from colonia resident Rosa Maria Pimentel
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the Prosperity Task Force to address his county’s high poverty rate. “Local entities, particularly our school districts, suggest that the poverty rate could be as high as 40 percent in Hidalgo County,” Cortez said. “That is much higher than the statewide and national poverty rate and it has an impact on all residents of Hidalgo County.”
KRGV
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
riograndeguardian.com
Casas: Public transportation is a top issue for colonia residents
ALAMO, Texas – Public transportation emerged as one of the top issues of concern to colonia residents at a recent Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting. The meeting was held in south Alamo to hear from colonia residents. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the task force to address the county’s high level of poverty.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Esterly: Great things are happening at Valley International Airport
HARLINGEN, Texas – Marv Esterly says great things have been happening at Valley International Airport. Esterly is aviation director at VIA. In an exclusive interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Esterly discussed the improved infrastructure installed at VIA and how the aviation industry has rebounded following the coronavirus pandemic.
riograndeguardian.com
Cortez: State of Texas needs to invest more in the human capital of Hispanics
ALAMO, Texas – The state of Texas is not investing properly in the Hispanic population of the state. This is the view of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Cortez spoke to reporters at a town hall meeting he hosted with his Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was set up to hear of the concerns of colonia residents.
kurv.com
Report: Private Border Wall South Of Mission Likely To Weaken, Become Unstable
An engineering report commissioned by the U.S. government shows a private border wall built south of Mission is likely to weaken and possibly collapse in future years. The report obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shows the private wall has shallower foundations than a nearby segment of border wall built by the U.S. government. It predicts that the private wall will become unstable if there is flooding in the area, and could overturn or slide in the event of a hurricane.
KRGV
Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor
Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
KRGV
Company pays to relocate threatened Texas tortoises at LNG development site
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, the company is paying to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. The state threatened species are being moved from the LNG project site to a pasture 130...
Rio Grande City man fatally hit while walking along expressway, DPS says
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pedestrian was killed Monday west of Rio Grande City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jose Luis Garcia Jr, 21, a resident of Rio Grande City, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said. On Thursday, the state agency announced that DPS troopers are further […]
KRGV
Los Indios man reacts after 12 charged in transmigrante scheme that killed his mother
Older vehicles with the word “in tow” on the back window on their way to be resold in Mexico are a common sight in Valley roads. Those vehicles are driven by transmigrantes who transport used vehicles and other goods from the country into Mexico that are later resold in Central America.
Oh, deer! Border agent rescues young buck stuck in South Texas ranchland fence
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A young buck found himself quite stuck in ranch fencing near Falfurrias in rural south Texas. His nose wasn’t red and he wasn’t playing any reindeer games — but somehow his developing antlers became ensnared in a deer-head-sized hole in a metal fence. Fortunately, an U.S. Border Patrol agent happened along […]
Roaches, rotten meat, and a lot of butter containers expose a restaurant’s inspection issues
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and Mercedes for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer is “Tots with that?” food truck located on 103 North Tower Rd. in Alamo. The 2004 film “Napoleon Dynamite” inspired food truck owners Juan and Erica Villarreal […]
KRGV
Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home
Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Morrison Road and Daleiden Drive. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
KRGV
Engineers predict private border wall south of Mission will fail
An engineering report commissioned by the government of the private border wall south of Mission shows it is expected to weaken in the face of flooding. Those findings are public now after the report was obtained by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica. The process took 15 months, during which the...
KRGV
Alamo city officials voting on street improvement project
UPDATE: After this story aired, the city of Alamo approved a contract with a vendor to begin the repaving project. Alamo resident Joe Ramos rides his bike through 12th Street every day to avoid using the main street, which is riddled with potholes. “The streets are real bad,” Ramos said,...
342 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and 5. Of the 342 are 159 confirmed cases and 183 probable reports. This raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 254,596. The leading age group […]
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
