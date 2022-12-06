Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every single child in Georgia’s foster care system is about to watch their Christmas wish come true. Hundreds of volunteers from businesses all over town are working to get presents organized and ready to be dropped off. According to the Atlanta Angels Foster...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Second Harvest December Food Distribution Dec. 17
GREENSBORO, Ga. — This is a reminder that Second Harvest will be holding its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (or until food supplies are depleted). In addition, the Oconee Regional Humane Society will be on hand to distribute pet food and supplies. Students from Lake Oconee Academy and the youth ministry of Greensboro First United Methodist Church will be on hand to distribute coats to help keep recipients warm this winter.
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Children in GA hospitals travel to the North Pole for the holidays, thanks to virtual reality
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are children in Metro-Atlanta who sadly will not be home for the holidays this year; that is why a group of Georgians is bringing the holidays to them. They found a way to take the children to another world, without ever having to walk out the front door.
Monroe Local News
Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks drivers to deliver food boxes Saturday morning
This project is a great way to experience the true blessings of the Christmas Season. Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks to alleviate some of the stress for those families who are experiencing financial stress during the holiday season to ensure they get to experience some of the Christmas magic. To do this they provide holiday meal boxes for needy families. These are stocked with perishable and nonperishable items for members of the Walton County community. This is due to private donations, the support of the United Way and local schools that collect canned goods during the month of November to benefit the fund.
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: Georgia mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time. According […]
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out And About In The ATL | Dec. 9-11, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re getting closer to Christmas and there’s a lot of holiday-type events happening in metro Atlanta. If you aren’t quite in the holiday spirit however, there’s a few other fun things to do to. Check out our latest list of things to do in metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers highlight priorities for upcoming session
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers hope to tackle healthcare, inflation, and education in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker-elect Jon Burns, Speaker Jan Jones, and Lt. Gov.-Elect Burt Jones spoke about the upcoming legislative session. They said economic relief from inflation is one of their top priorities.
horseandrider.com
Georgia Horse Positive for WNV
A 10-year-old, unvaccinated paint horse mare in Elbert County, Georgia, is positive for West Nile virus. She began presenting symptoms on November 30, including front-end ataxia and muscle fasciculations of the head and neck. She tested positive for WNV on December 6. The mare is currently affected and alive. EDCC...
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
accesswdun.com
Cornelia names new Main Street Manager
The City of Cornelia has named a new Main Street Manager. According to a press release from the city, Noah Hamil will fill the role. He will be responsible for organizing all city events including Christmas in Cornelia, the Big Red Apple Festival and Downtown trick-or-treat, among others. He will also help market the city and its tourist attractions and manage social media.
Albany Herald
Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels
ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud
ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
WMAZ
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
