Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
BET
Michelle Obama Reveals The Teleprompter Broke In Her First Major Televised Address
In Michelle Obama’s new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, she opens up with a collection of personal and powerful essays. In one of the stories, which range from dealing with menopause to motherhood, the former first lady discusses her first major televised address in 2008, which nearly ended in disaster.
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Why Jenna Bush Hager Is “Slightly Emotional” Over Malia and Sasha Obama Becoming "Incredible" Women
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Couldn't Stop Crying on "TODAY" Jenna Bush Hager knows a thing or two about growing up as the daughter of a U.S. President. In fact, this month marked 14 years since Jenna—daughter of George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush—drove from her teaching job in Maryland to give the daughters of the next sitting President, Barack Obama, a tour of their new home at the White House in 2008. Now, looking back on that moment of herself alongside a then 10-year-old Sasha Obama and a 7-year-old Malia Obama, Jenna can't help gush over how far they've come.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance
Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
US Magazine
Amy Robach’s ‘Inner Circle’ Believe Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
Drama behind the scenes? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily benched from GMA3 — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach’s inner circle think her coworker Lara Spencer is behind the removal. “The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now...
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Country Singer Zac Brown Engaged To Model & Actress Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown has a bright future! The country star, 44, is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31, and has been earlier this year, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday, December 8. According to the outlet, it was a romantic moment, carried out in the tropical locale of Hawaii. “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago,” an insider told the publication. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private.”
AdWeek
Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
Legendary New Jack Swing Ambassador R&B Crooner And The Nationally Syndicated Voice Of Nighttime Radio Al B. Sure! Narrates The National Radio Commercial Spots For Rev Al Sharpton’s Critically Acclaimed Loudmouth
Al B. Sure! – the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, radio host, and social justice activist – recorded the new radio ad for Loudmouth, the highly anticipated documentary on the life of Rev. Al Sharpton, which is due to hit theaters on Dec. 9. This is Mr. Sure!’s return...
Thrillist
Iconic Times Square Comedy Club Caroline's on Broadway Will Close Permanently
An NYC comedy institution is getting ready to close its doors. Caroline's on Broadway, the famous Times Square comedy club, announced this week that it will close permanently on January 1, 2023. In a note posted on Instagram, the club owners revealed that they had opted not to renew the lease after 30 years on 7th Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets.
Comments / 0