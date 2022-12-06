Read full article on original website
Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out
Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
Saraya: Tony Khan Is Open-Minded; If You Want To Do A Certain Amount Of Time On Your Contract, You Can
Saraya comments on William Regal's exit from AEW. William Regal is reportedly leaving AEW and going to back WWE. Regal's AEW contract reportedly expired in December. He joined the company at AEW Revolution on March 6. Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Saraya commented on Regal's reported departure. "Everyone has...
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Athena: The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys; If I Were A Man, There Would Be No Backlash
Athena addresses criticism of her new style. Over the past month, Athena has shifted her in-ring style, working more aggressively and hard-hitting, effectively turning heel in the process. The change started to happen on AEW Dark when she would wrestle local talent and then came to television when she faced Madison Rayne and then attacked Aubrey Edwards.
Anthony Bowens Didn’t Ask For Permission To Scream ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’
The catchphrase took the world by storm when Anthony Bowens began screaming it after announcing the arrival of The Acclaimed and getting the crowd to chant "ass boys" at Austin & Colten Gunn. It's now become one of the many catchphrases used by The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Bowens) as they hold the AEW Tag Team Championships with the management of Billy Gunn.
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14
'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
The Miz Reflects On WWE Wanting To Sign Him As A Commentator, Taking A Paycut To Join WWE
The Miz wasn't originally seen as a WWE Superstar. The Miz competed on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough, and though he was ultimately defeated by Daniel Puder, he earned a developmental contract with the company. Since signing with WWE following Tough Enough, Miz has become one of the most decorated and reliable wrestlers in the company.
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To
Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
WWE Superstar Reportedly Written Off TV
This week’s episode of Raw was action packed and ahead of the show WWE was advertising that The Usos would defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Elias and Matt Riddle. However, Elias was attacked prior to the match, so Kevin Owens ended up taking his place. The Usos...
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, But Uptick In Demo Rating On 12/7/22
Viewership numbers for the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show, potentially affecting overall viewership.
Josh Alexander Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/08/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 8th, 2022. - Impact Tag Titles: Heath & Rhino vs. Motor City Machine Guns. - BTI: X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch in non-title action. - Your Questions!
MJF Files To Trademark 'Reign Of Terror'
On December 1, MJF filed to trademark "Reign of Terror" for merchandise purposes. MJF used the term during his first promo as AEW World Champion on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Tony Khan sets the record straight on William Regal’s jump from AEW to WWE
There isn’t a hotter yet more unclear story in wrestling today than William Regal’s status in AEW and/or WWE. Not since CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, threw down in the back of the NOW Arena in the greater Chicagoland area has speculation run so high while the actual, tangible details of the story remained so gosh darn unclear.
Triple H Meets With Bad Bunny, Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Returning To MLW, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 8, 2022. - Triple H met with Bad Bunny for lunch and Benito arrived in grand fashion. - Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be returning to MLW at Blood & Thunder 2023. From MLW:. Major League Wrestling today announced Johnny Fusion...
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw
WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
Saraya Says Tony Khan Is ‘Open-Minded’ About Letting AEW Talent Out Of Their Contracts Early
William Regal truly loves the professional world and gave four decades to the industry. The news of William Regal’s abrupt exit from AEW was a shock throughout the pro wrestling world, and he is likely going back to WWE. Saraya recently shared her thoughts on William Regal exit from AEW, and how Tony Khan deals with this kind of situation.
Becky Lynch Says Her Shoulder 'Still Isn't Feeling Right,' Didn't Want To 'Half-Ass' Her Return
Becky Lynch made her return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series competing in the WarGames match. Lynch had not wrestled since WWE SummerSlam when she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair. Lynch had a successful return, scoring the pinfall for her team (Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, & Mia...
