Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sandpoint Reader

Council OK’s goose hunt at City Beach

It was a hefty agenda at the Dec. 7 regular meeting of the Sandpoint City Council, including one item that is sure to ruffle at least some feathers: a goose management plan that includes permitting the hunting of Canada geese at City Beach. Councilors unanimously approved the ordinance, which allows...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley gets $5 million for Pines Road/BNSF Railway project

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley has been given a $5 million grant from WSDOT’s Railroad Crossing Grant Program to help build the Pines Road/BNSF grade separation project. The grant was announced last Friday. State Senator Mike Padden of Spokane Valley created the grant program in the “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package, which is aimed to help local government leverage...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane County commissioners approve $873 million FY ’23 budget

Spokane County’s trio of Republican commissioners signed off on a spending plan for the coming year Monday, a significant increase over the 2022 budget. The $873 million 2023 budget includes funding to address staff shortages at the county sheriff’s department, a host of capital improvement projects, and the basic maintenance and payroll costs the county must shoulder each year. Expenditures are projected to increase just 1.6 percent, according to county budget plans.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Neighbors help firefighters put out farm fire on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A small family-owned farm on the South Hill is now dealing with clean-up after a fire. It’s going to cost the farm thousands to repair, but the damage could have been a lot worse without neighbors’ quick actions. The owner of Sweet Mercy Farm, Lucas Miranda, says with the community’s help, they got the fire out swiftly....
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

