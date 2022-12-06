Read full article on original website
City of Airway Heights to reduce public safety services to Kalispel Tribe over fee dispute
The Airway Heights City Council voted this week to reduce fire and police services to Kalispel Tribe properties, alleging the tribe has not made payments for public safety services. The tribe has accused the city of spreading misinformation. Airway Heights leaders said the Kalispel Tribe has not made payments on...
Council OK’s goose hunt at City Beach
It was a hefty agenda at the Dec. 7 regular meeting of the Sandpoint City Council, including one item that is sure to ruffle at least some feathers: a goose management plan that includes permitting the hunting of Canada geese at City Beach. Councilors unanimously approved the ordinance, which allows...
Spokane Co. snowplows to get new design for next snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane County workers designed a new modification for snow plows. Public Works says it will save taxpayers money and help keep snow out of driveway entrances. Spokane County Public Works says plow gates, which keep snow out of people’s driveways, cost around $12,000 per plow. Because of this, its welders came up with their...
Airway Heights to reduce emergency services on Kalispel Tribe property
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The City of Airway Heights passed a resolution that will reduce the number of emergency services the Kalispel Tribe can receive. Airway Heights said the Kalispel Tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments, and the city can’t afford the high volume of police and fire calls coming from the property. Albert Tripp, the Airway...
Spokane Valley gets $5 million for Pines Road/BNSF Railway project
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley has been given a $5 million grant from WSDOT’s Railroad Crossing Grant Program to help build the Pines Road/BNSF grade separation project. The grant was announced last Friday. State Senator Mike Padden of Spokane Valley created the grant program in the “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package, which is aimed to help local government leverage...
Spokane County commissioners approve $873 million FY ’23 budget
Spokane County’s trio of Republican commissioners signed off on a spending plan for the coming year Monday, a significant increase over the 2022 budget. The $873 million 2023 budget includes funding to address staff shortages at the county sheriff’s department, a host of capital improvement projects, and the basic maintenance and payroll costs the county must shoulder each year. Expenditures are projected to increase just 1.6 percent, according to county budget plans.
Can anyone recommend some nice affordable senior housing complexes in good parts of Spokane?
I'm looking for affordable senior housing for my mom and wondering if anyone has any leads/suggestions! Thanks in advance!
Inslee Skips Visit with Spokane Mayor, County Sheriff During Visit
According to a published report in The Center Square, apparently, Governor Inslee did not meet with Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward or Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich when he was there Monday. As widely reported Inslee visits opening of new treatment center in Spokane. Many state media outlets reported on the Governor visiting...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Spokane?
Been in Spokane for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
What's the average gas heating bill in Spokane?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
Washington DOT calls law enforcement presence at Camp Hope ‘disappointing and harmful’
SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said the presence of Spokane law enforcement at a homeless camp Tuesday was "unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there."
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Neighbors help firefighters put out farm fire on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A small family-owned farm on the South Hill is now dealing with clean-up after a fire. It’s going to cost the farm thousands to repair, but the damage could have been a lot worse without neighbors’ quick actions. The owner of Sweet Mercy Farm, Lucas Miranda, says with the community’s help, they got the fire out swiftly....
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
