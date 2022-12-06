William and Kate Just Shared Gorgeous Photos of the Princess Supporting Her Husband Behind the Scenes at Earthshot

So far, so…okay? After the dramatic leadup to the release of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited and anticipated six-part Netflix docuseries, after the first three parts dropped two days ago, the royal family is apparently breathing a huge sigh of relief. So far, anyway, the series seems to be less of a hit piece about the royal family and more of one about the media, according to The Mirror. (But hey, keep in mind, there’s still time—we’ve only seen half of the series’ offerings.)

