Robert Buckley, accused of assaulting 68-year old, is Boston firefighter
A man accused of throwing a 68-year-old man to the ground outside of a Boston restaurant on Sunday is a member of the city’s fire department, according to the Boston Globe and Boston 25. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth, was charged with assault and battery on a person over...
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
Worcester Police Department asks public for information about fatal Highland St. shooting
The Worcester Police Department issued a request to the public Thursday for information regarding a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester. The department asked for anyone who was in the area of the shooting, which took place in the area of the Honey Farms located at 101 Highland Street, to contact the detective bureau. The department also requested anyone with video footage of the incident to share the footage.
Washington Pearson held on $250K bail in connection with Jamaica Plain attempted murder
Washington Pearson allegedly told police officers that prior to his arrest in connection with a Jamaica Plain home invasion and attempted murder, he planned on getting a gun and attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Pearson was arrested by...
Somerville Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Weymouth Man Inside Laundromat
A Somerville laundromat became a murder scene after a man was stabbed and later died of his injuries, authorities said. Weymouth resident Joseph Muzzi, age 33, was stabbed in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 inside Spin Cycle Laundromat on Main Street, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office repo…
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
Alexander Owanisian, Susan Celauro ID’d as victims of Charlton crash
The drivers killed Wednesday when a car traveling the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway collided with two other vehicles were identified as a New York woman and a Southbridge man, authorities said Thursday. In a statement, the Massachusetts State Police said Susan Celauro, of East Norwich, New York, was...
Boston officials talk school security after man found sleeping in classroom
Boston school officials said they were looking at access rules for buildings and increasing walk-throughs after a man was found sleeping in a classroom in a Dorchester school earlier this week, media outlets reported. An unknown man ran out of a classroom at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in...
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
Kevin Donnellan, accused of killing Ryan Anderson, pleads not guilty
An Auburn man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Thursday. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was ordered held without bail pending trial following his arraignment Thursday on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday.
Robert Buckley accused of throwing 68-year-old man, seriously injuring his neck
A Plymouth man was ordered to be held on $2,000 bail after authorities accused him of throwing a 68-year-old man to the ground outside of a Boston restaurant on Sunday. Officials said the man suffered severe injuries to his neck that could have life-long ramifications. Robert Buckley, 43-year-old Plymouth man,...
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
Dorchester Locals ‘Disturbed' After Double Shooting, Stabbing
At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a double shooting broke out, followed by a stabbing just around the corner. Police did not say the two incidents were related, but people in the area were left upset by yet another day marred by violent crime in the neighborhood. The double shooting happened near a school and community center, sparking further concern.
Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned
Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
Hearing for local selectman in alleged “road rage” incident in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — An elected town leader accused of impersonating a police officer and destruction of property appeared in Brockton District Court Tuesday. The purpose of the hearing was to determine if Whitman Selectmen Chair Randy LaMattina should be formally charged for what happened after he was involved in a fender bender in Abington.
Somerville man arraigned in fatal stabbing at laundromat; video evidence debunks self-defense claim
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Spin Cycle Laundromat on Winter Hill remained closed Tuesday, after an altercation left one man dead and another jailed. Monday night, police responded to a 911 call from a passerby and found Joseph Muzzi, 33, heading down a sidewalk at the corner of Main Street and Broadway, and bleeding profusely from a neck wound.
Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show
An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Suspect Detained after Stabbing on Kingsdale Street
At approximately 17:30 hours yesterday, December 5th 2022, Boston Police District B-3 officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing that occurred at 40 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester. Units immediately responded and immediately located the victim upon their arrival. The victim was located at 21 Kingsdale Street, and had...
