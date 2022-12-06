ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

MassLive.com

Worcester Police Department asks public for information about fatal Highland St. shooting

The Worcester Police Department issued a request to the public Thursday for information regarding a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester. The department asked for anyone who was in the area of the shooting, which took place in the area of the Honey Farms located at 101 Highland Street, to contact the detective bureau. The department also requested anyone with video footage of the incident to share the footage.
WORCESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA
NECN

Dorchester Locals ‘Disturbed' After Double Shooting, Stabbing

At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a double shooting broke out, followed by a stabbing just around the corner. Police did not say the two incidents were related, but people in the area were left upset by yet another day marred by violent crime in the neighborhood. The double shooting happened near a school and community center, sparking further concern.
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned

Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
ABINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show

An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect Detained after Stabbing on Kingsdale Street

At approximately 17:30 hours yesterday, December 5th 2022, Boston Police District B-3 officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing that occurred at 40 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester. Units immediately responded and immediately located the victim upon their arrival. The victim was located at 21 Kingsdale Street, and had...
BOSTON, MA
