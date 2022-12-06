LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After the winter storm back in 2021, many households were severely damaged, some with broken water pipes, torn walls, and other ceiling repairs. That winter storm took everything from the Almazan family. It left them having to sleep in their living room after the damage. However, local organizations and even state foundations have stepped in to help rebuild.

