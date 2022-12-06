Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity provides a home for Laredo family
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After the winter storm back in 2021, many households were severely damaged, some with broken water pipes, torn walls, and other ceiling repairs. That winter storm took everything from the Almazan family. It left them having to sleep in their living room after the damage. However, local organizations and even state foundations have stepped in to help rebuild.
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for intoxication manslaughter. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Marco Cruz-Gonzalez. The case stems from a car crash that was reported on June 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop at around 9:20...
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday ‘posada’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another Christmas season is upon us, Laredo College is preparing for its annual holiday ‘posada.’. This year’s ‘posada’ will take place at Laredo College’s south campus which is a change of venue after the pandemic. There will be plenty of...
Security measures in place in Nuevo Laredo as ‘paisano season’ begins
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Before reports of gunfire in parts of the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, the director of civil protection and fire in Nuevo Laredo said that the city would have security elements to support the influx of tourists this holiday season.
Laredo Fire Department believes fires at recycling centers are not related
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An unfortunate series of fires at a recycling plant hit Laredo the past couple of weeks. Many in the Laredo community have sparked concerns wondering if there is a connection between the fires. In the past couple of months, two fires were reported in Laredo and...
Paisano rest stop to open on December 16 in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As people make their way through Laredo to go home for the holidays, the Gateway City is getting ready with the return of the Paisano rest stop. The bi-national project, which is offered only in Laredo, has helped Mexican citizens returning home from the United States and Canada for the past 23 years.
Series of break-ins reported in Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the span of two weeks, two break-ins have been reported in Laredo. One report from the Laredo Police Department says a robbery happened at a home and a building in central Laredo. The other was reported at Casa Guero, a business in downtown Laredo. One...
Man in serious condition after auto-pedestrian crash in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 20s is rushed to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident. The incident happened on Monday at around 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of Okane and Arkansas. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries.
Laredo Utilities Department gives update on current water projects
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In February of 2022, the city of Laredo issued a water boil advisory to residents of the east and central parts of the city due to a water line break. Residents also reported low water pressure after the incident. In the last city council meeting of...
Laredo veterans remember victims of Pearl Harbor attack
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans from Laredo honored those who died during the Pearl Harbor attack. 21 ships of the Pacific fleet were sunk or damaged on December 7, 1941. Among the ships was the U.S.S. Arizona which lost more than 1,100 crewmen. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and some 1,100 more were wounded.
CBP on moving ‘paisano’ traffic along at international bridges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the southbound paisano traffic starts to build and both sides of the border prepare for Christmas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is gearing up for significant volumes of cross-border traffic in both directions. CBP encourages travelers to plan ahead, apply for I-94 travel permits...
Shootings reported in Nuevo Laredo
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Several different social media outlets have reported gunfire breaking out in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. They say it happened by the Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo highway during the early hours of Wednesday morning, December 7. Nuevo Laredo government officials recommended alternate routes for the city’s...
Bethany House helps homeless during the holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas right around the corner, there is a stark reminder that not everyone has a home to go to during the holidays. During this time, several nonprofits including the Bethany House check areas where people without a home might be known to frequent. Esmeralda Suarez,...
City of Laredo reminds residents to remove outdated political signs
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Now that Election Day has come and gone, the City of Laredo is reminding residents to remove all political signs. According to the Building Development Service Department, political signs must be removed 14 days after elections end. The only exception is for those candidates who are...
Laredo approves salary adjustments for some city employees
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Inflation and holidays are hitting everyone’s pockets, but some are getting relief in Laredo. After some concerns over low wages, Laredo city council members approved adjusting some city employees’ salaries, impacting over 1,000 employees. Segal Group conducted a compensation study for a year on...
UISD schools receive funds for participating in McDonald’s McTeacher Night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several UISD schools received some much-needed funds from a fast-food giant. A total of nine elementary schools from UISD received close to $7,000 in funds as part of their participation during McDonald’s Fall McTeacher Night. McTeacher Night is an event that takes place at local...
Clark Middle School holds Career Day event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students at Clark Middle School got a chance to see what careers await them in the near future. Some of the agencies who took part in Tuesday’s Career Day were the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as other organizations. Our...
Laredo Health Department reports slight increase in HIV cases
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is reporting a slight increase in HIV cases compared to last year. According to the health department, as of 2022, there are 26 HIV-positive cases in Laredo out of 848 people tested. In 2021, 597 people were tested and 24 tested positive for HIV.
Trial of Juan David Ortiz enters day 7
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The trial for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women entered its seventh day. In day 7 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz, it was the defense’ turn to question Texas Ranger E.J. Salinas, one of the two officers who interrogated Ortiz in 2018.
Laredo Police need help locating stolen ATV
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle or ATV. According to the Laredo Police Department, the ATV was stolen on or around November 15, 2022 at the 4900 block of San Bernardo Avenue. The vehicle is a green Yamaha Kodiak vehicle. If you have...
