Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
2022 Heisman Trophy awarded to University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams
NEW YORK — University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy for 2022 Saturday evening. USC is the first school to have won the Heisman Trophy eight times, according to The Associated Press. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points, outpoints TCU quarterback Max...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Why This Year's Heisman Vote Was My Toughest in 25 Years
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman in a landslide, but I cast my ballot for another outstanding quarterback.
'The Match' Live Updates: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas prevailed in the 12-hole primetime match from Belleair, Fla.
Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey
Stetson Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson, joined their son in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. They, and Kirby Smart, helped to tell his story.
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. College football teams with most ...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
