Pope tightens oversight of Vatican-linked foundations

By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pope Francis on Tuesday tightened control and oversight over Vatican-based foundations and associations in his latest effort to impose international standards of accounting and governance on Vatican offices and affiliated entities.

A new law aims to bring the Holy See into further compliance with recommendations from the Council of Europe’s Moneyval committee, which in April flagged as problematic the lack of an overarching law governing the creation and administration of foundations registered in Vatican City.

Such foundations draw donations from the faithful, but until recently they had little oversight or accountability.

The new law lays out strict governance, administrative and accounting regulations that put the foundations under the ultimate oversight of the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy, with their books subject to review by the office of the auditor general.

The same Moneyval report that flagged the foundation loophole highlighted as a case study the well-known scandal of the charitable foundation of the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu pediatric hospital, which draws donations from around the world.

The Vatican’s criminal court in 2017 convicted the hospital's former president of diverting some $500,000 in donations from the hospital foundation to renovate the apartment of the former Vatican No. 2, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone.

Bertone was never charged, and the original charge of embezzlement was reduced to abuse of office after the president’s lawyers argued that the money was intended as an investment to benefit the hospital because the apartment was going to be used for fundraising events.

The Vatican has several foundations and associations that have Vatican City as their legal headquarters, including some Pope Francis created himself and dedicated to past popes and papal initiatives.

Francis was elected as pope in 2013 with a mandate to clean up the Vatican’s murky finances and to bring international standards of transparency and accountability to them. The reform effort has taken years and spawned a few scandals, including a current criminal trial over a past investment in a London property.

Recently, the Jesuit priest credited with helping bring order to the Holy See's budgeting as prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, the Rev. Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, announced his resignation for medical reasons. His deputy, the lay economist Maximino Caballero Ledo, was named to succeed him.

Related
TheDailyBeast

Former Auditor Says He Uncovered Vatican ‘Viper’s Nest’ and Got Framed for It

ROME—The man hired to clean up the Vatican’s messy banking debacle in 2015 says he was threatened and robbed and forced to resign. Libero Milone, the former CEO of Deloitte in Italy, was handpicked by Pope Francis to sift through years of murky book work to try to bring the Vatican Bank into compliance with international norms on money laundering. But he was forced out in 2017 amid allegations he was spying on clerics, a claim he denies. Milone and his assistant have now filed a $9.25 million lawsuit against the Vatican, saying they were falsely investigated, stolen from, and...
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Analysis: Germany's Government Looks Inward as Challenges Mount, Allies Fret

BERLIN (Reuters) - In its first year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has driven the biggest overhaul of German policy since World War Two. The next year could be even tougher, further absorbing Berlin's bandwidth to Europe's detriment. Scholz, formerly the finance minister, came to power pledging continuity with the era...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

UK, European neighbours agree to curb illegal immigration

LONDON (Reuters) -Ministers from Britain, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday agreed plans to step up co-operation to tackle irregular immigration across Europe and try to stop people smugglers working in the English Channel.
BBC

Pedro Castillo: Peru's leader ousted over 'rebellion attempt'

In a dramatic turn of events in Peru, Pedro Castillo, who less than 24 hours ago was president, is in police custody facing likely charges of rebellion. His fall from power was swift. Facing an impeachment vote by the opposition-controlled Congress, he announced he was dissolving the legislative body. Congress...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS San Francisco

U.S. weighs asylum limits as it braces for end of Title 42 border restrictions

Washington — Bracing for the court-mandated termination of pandemic-related border restrictions that have been in place since 2020, the Biden administration is considering enacting an asylum restriction resembling a Trump-era policy struck down in court, two people familiar with the matter told CBS News.The proposed policy, which would bar certain migrants from seeking U.S. asylum if they failed to previously seek protection in other countries, has not received a final approval within the administration, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.But the partial asylum ban is one of several policies under consideration by top officials at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Hungary blocks EU Ukraine aid, deepening rift with Brussels

BRUSSELS — (AP) — A rift between the European Union and recalcitrant member Hungary deepened Tuesday when Budapest vetoed an 18 billion euro ($18.93 billion) financial aid package to Kyiv, leaving the other 26 nations to scramble to keep the money supply going. Hungary's defiant stance also exacerbated...
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
CoinTelegraph

Iran set to freeze bank accounts of women who refuse to wear a hijab

A member of the Iranian parliament has told local media the government plans to impose new punishments on women who do not wear a hijab in public, with individuals who refuse to comply after two warnings possibly having their bank accounts frozen. Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission...
ABC News

