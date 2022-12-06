ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svvoice.com

Holiday Trees Shine in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

The City of Santa Clara held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 in Central Park. The 112-year-old Santa Clara tradition was celebrated by decorating the holiday tree and placing the heirloom Teddy (Bear) in its branches. This year’s festivities included live music and entertainment from local groups...
SANTA CLARA, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

KTGY Designed Japanese Inspired 97-Unit Mixed-use Apartment Community in San Jose Now Complete

Located in the heart of Japantown, Exhibit at JTown Apartments attracts young professionals by blending traditional east Asian elements with contemporary design and local art. SAN JOSE, CALIF. – KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced the grand opening of Exhibit at JTown Apartments, a mixed-use apartment community in the heart of Silicon Valley. Boasting contemporary and minimalist Japanese architecture, the new community is designed to meet the needs of young professionals and reflect the renowned art culture of Japantown in San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Beloved pet and farm supply store in central San Jose set to close by month’s end

It may be the only business in San Jose that doesn’t rely on computers, and at the end of the month, it will be closed for good. Sam’s Downtown Feed & Pet Supply, at 759 West San Carlos Street, first opened in 1986, but the legacy of the family who runs the pet and farm supply store is more than 150 years old. The shop is owned by Sam and Lisa Blackford. Sam’s family arrived in San Jose in 1860 to start growing crops like apricots and prunes, as reported by the Mercury News. The family has had streets named after them as well as schools. Blackford Elementary is still in operation, but a high school containing the name has since closed.
SAN JOSE, CA
metrosiliconvalley.com

Best of Silicon Valley 2022

Introduction | The Short List | Food & Drink | Arts & Culture | Cannabis | Beauty, Health and Wellness | Family| Recreation | Romance | Everyday| Editor’s Picks. This week San Jose decided not to have an election, as seven members of the city council decided democracy was too slow and expensive. Why not just pick the winners ourselves and be done with it?
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront

SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns Saratoga home

SARATOGA – Santa Clara County firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a home in Saratoga on Thursday morning.The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the area of Short Hill Court and Chester Avenue. By shortly after 7 a.m., a second alarm was called.According to the county fire department, smoke is visible in the area but no one has had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze. Resources from Saratoga, Monte Sereno,  Los Gatos and Cupertino also responded to the fire.At around 7:20 a.m., Santa Clara County Fire tweeted out video and a photo from the scene, saying that crews were making good progress on the fire.Authorities said the fire was knocked down at around 8:30 a.m. One resident reportedly fled from the home safely when the fire started. Fire crews said there was significant fire and water damage to the interior of the home.Santa Clara County Fire and Santa Clara County Sheriff units will stay on scene for several hours for salvage as overhaul as authorities conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.
SARATOGA, CA
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
OAKLAND, CA
marinmagazine.com

Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022

The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

