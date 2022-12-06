SARATOGA – Santa Clara County firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a home in Saratoga on Thursday morning.The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the area of Short Hill Court and Chester Avenue. By shortly after 7 a.m., a second alarm was called.According to the county fire department, smoke is visible in the area but no one has had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze. Resources from Saratoga, Monte Sereno, Los Gatos and Cupertino also responded to the fire.At around 7:20 a.m., Santa Clara County Fire tweeted out video and a photo from the scene, saying that crews were making good progress on the fire.Authorities said the fire was knocked down at around 8:30 a.m. One resident reportedly fled from the home safely when the fire started. Fire crews said there was significant fire and water damage to the interior of the home.Santa Clara County Fire and Santa Clara County Sheriff units will stay on scene for several hours for salvage as overhaul as authorities conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

SARATOGA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO