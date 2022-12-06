Read full article on original website
svvoice.com
Holiday Trees Shine in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The City of Santa Clara held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 in Central Park. The 112-year-old Santa Clara tradition was celebrated by decorating the holiday tree and placing the heirloom Teddy (Bear) in its branches. This year’s festivities included live music and entertainment from local groups...
Michelin-recognized Bay Area Thai restaurant to close after nearly 20 years
However, this won't be the last customers will see of them.
informedinfrastructure.com
KTGY Designed Japanese Inspired 97-Unit Mixed-use Apartment Community in San Jose Now Complete
Located in the heart of Japantown, Exhibit at JTown Apartments attracts young professionals by blending traditional east Asian elements with contemporary design and local art. SAN JOSE, CALIF. – KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced the grand opening of Exhibit at JTown Apartments, a mixed-use apartment community in the heart of Silicon Valley. Boasting contemporary and minimalist Japanese architecture, the new community is designed to meet the needs of young professionals and reflect the renowned art culture of Japantown in San Jose.
hoodline.com
Beloved pet and farm supply store in central San Jose set to close by month’s end
It may be the only business in San Jose that doesn’t rely on computers, and at the end of the month, it will be closed for good. Sam’s Downtown Feed & Pet Supply, at 759 West San Carlos Street, first opened in 1986, but the legacy of the family who runs the pet and farm supply store is more than 150 years old. The shop is owned by Sam and Lisa Blackford. Sam’s family arrived in San Jose in 1860 to start growing crops like apricots and prunes, as reported by the Mercury News. The family has had streets named after them as well as schools. Blackford Elementary is still in operation, but a high school containing the name has since closed.
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
This California Treehouse Airbnb Has Incredible Ocean Views & Is A Dreamy 'Chic Escape'
This California Airbnb brings vacationing in the woods to new heights. It's a serene and modern treehouse with an incredible ocean view in Aptos, CA, making it a cozy respite high in the sky with you and your besties. You and six guests can rent the three-bedroom space comfortably and...
KTVU FOX 2
Families flock to San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza for annual tree lighting
The holiday spirit is taking over San Francisco. Civic Center Plaza on Wednesday was transformed into a winter wonderland with music, toys for the kids and lots of holiday spirit.
Vallejo Christmas house shines for last time after 23 years honoring late daughter
The couple who owns the home puts up nearly one million lights every year to honor their daughter, who died in a plane crash in 1999. "I had to make it bright enough that she could see it from heaven." But now, they say this will be the last year for the tradition.
This Bay Area Foodie Revealed 7 Affordable Meals In California That Are Less Than $20
The culinary scene in California, especially San Francisco, is known for being home to some of the tastiest, yet most expensive, cuisines. It's mainly due to the cost of living, but there are inexpensive meals that can be found if you know where to look. A content creator and local...
metrosiliconvalley.com
Best of Silicon Valley 2022
Introduction | The Short List | Food & Drink | Arts & Culture | Cannabis | Beauty, Health and Wellness | Family| Recreation | Romance | Everyday| Editor’s Picks. This week San Jose decided not to have an election, as seven members of the city council decided democracy was too slow and expensive. Why not just pick the winners ourselves and be done with it?
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
2-alarm fire burns Saratoga home
SARATOGA – Santa Clara County firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a home in Saratoga on Thursday morning.The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the area of Short Hill Court and Chester Avenue. By shortly after 7 a.m., a second alarm was called.According to the county fire department, smoke is visible in the area but no one has had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze. Resources from Saratoga, Monte Sereno, Los Gatos and Cupertino also responded to the fire.At around 7:20 a.m., Santa Clara County Fire tweeted out video and a photo from the scene, saying that crews were making good progress on the fire.Authorities said the fire was knocked down at around 8:30 a.m. One resident reportedly fled from the home safely when the fire started. Fire crews said there was significant fire and water damage to the interior of the home.Santa Clara County Fire and Santa Clara County Sheriff units will stay on scene for several hours for salvage as overhaul as authorities conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.
'A collective hug': Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate the lives of beloved Midpeninsula couple killed in car crash
Community remembers Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, parents of twins who were killed in Nov. 4 car collision. Rain fell gently as mourners streamed through the Palo Alto High gymnasium's doors, greeting each other with tight hugs and quiet words of comfort. Inside, people mingled around tables arranged with flickering...
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
Pleasure Point sustains: Neighborhood group celebrates compromises made for Portola Drive's future growth
Though they're "not gloating," Save Pleasure Point made enough sensical noise to 1st District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig, who helped make the group's case to the planning department and other supervisors to limit development density on large parcels along the neighborhood's main commercial artery.
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
