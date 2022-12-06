ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.

Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
Christmas Home Tour, featuring The Borger Home

Mike and Lynnae Borger are from Amarillo, but moved to Pampa seven years ago when Mike felt the calling to join ministry. “We started attending church at Trinity in Amarillo and the job for pastor in Pampa opened up,” Borger said. “I felt that it was the next part of my life the Lord was opening up. When we got the call that we were to pastor the church here, we left our dream home we’d just built in Amarillo but haven’t regretted it for a second because we love this town and the people in it.”
Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet

Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
Wanda Lee Estes

Wanda Lee Estes, “Momma” to a couple, “Grammy” to a few and a friend to many, walked into the arms of Jesus at the age of 86 on Nov. 30, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 at the Dodson Cemetery in Dodson. The family will receive friends from 5– 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo.
What to Do When Winter Weather Hits Amarillo

We have been lucky so far. We have had cold weather but no snow. I mean, yes, we have had flurries, but nothing has really stuck to the ground. As we make our move further and further into December we know that luck will change. It is inevitable we will...
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
Owens Corning Blaze

Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
