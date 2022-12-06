Read full article on original website
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
It’s Official. I’m Naming This “Best Light Display In Amarillo.”
I recently took the kids out for a night on the town to look at Christmas lights. There were all of the displays you would usually expect; grandiose displays of yuletide cheer for blocks and blocks. However, there was one that I'm going to name the best light display in...
Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.
Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
thepampanews.com
Christmas Home Tour, featuring The Borger Home
Mike and Lynnae Borger are from Amarillo, but moved to Pampa seven years ago when Mike felt the calling to join ministry. “We started attending church at Trinity in Amarillo and the job for pastor in Pampa opened up,” Borger said. “I felt that it was the next part of my life the Lord was opening up. When we got the call that we were to pastor the church here, we left our dream home we’d just built in Amarillo but haven’t regretted it for a second because we love this town and the people in it.”
Hamlet Heights to honor their Black Man and Woman of the Year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hamlet Heights is hosting its first Black Man and Woman of the Year celebration on at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the “In this Moment” events center at 707 S. Polk St. It is a citywide recognition of African Americans in the community who have shown leadership, family values, integrity, […]
Downtown Amarillo Underground Tunnels a Movie Theater Location?
One of the first things I learned when I started working in downtown Amarillo was that there were tunnels connecting different businesses in the area. They did come in handy. I would use the tunnels in my building to walk in the winter months. It was a great way to...
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Perfect Present for Christmas? The Gift of Life!
'Tis the season to be jolly, but it's also the season of giving. If you are looking for a great way to give without spending money, then have I got the answer for you. The gift of life aka donating blood. Each year around this time of year, the blood...
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
Amarillo Man Had Plans To Blow Up Tascosa High School
I'm just going to cut right to the chase here. Bombs going off in people's backyards will always be a cause for concern. I know I hear things pop off randomly when I'm just sitting at home, and I immediately pop up, go outside, and take a look at where the sound came from.
silverstreakonline.com
Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet
Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
Is Amarillo A Boring City? Let’s Break It Down & Find Out.
So I've been in Amarillo now for nearly two years now. One of our favorite things to do is explore our new city and see what it has to offer. Coming from a big city like Austin, we made sure to temper our expectations a bit. Not that Amarillo didn't...
perrytonherald.com
Wanda Lee Estes
Wanda Lee Estes, “Momma” to a couple, “Grammy” to a few and a friend to many, walked into the arms of Jesus at the age of 86 on Nov. 30, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 at the Dodson Cemetery in Dodson. The family will receive friends from 5– 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo.
What to Do When Winter Weather Hits Amarillo
We have been lucky so far. We have had cold weather but no snow. I mean, yes, we have had flurries, but nothing has really stuck to the ground. As we make our move further and further into December we know that luck will change. It is inevitable we will...
Issues Still Causing Problems With Water Bills. When Will It End?
Well, surely this isn't how this all was supposed to go. Remember when the City said that there would be a small interruption in your ability to pay your water bill, but that the system would be back up and running in no time?. Looks like there are issues still...
Big News: Mayor Nelson Will Not Seek Reelection In Amarillo.
Big news today for those of us in Yellow City. I doubt it's something many of us thought we'd see when we woke up this morning. Mayor Ginger Nelson made a big announcement earlier today. Mayor Nelson will not be seeking another term as Amarillo's mayor. Why Is Mayor Nelson...
KFDA
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
Amarillo Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspect in Kidnapping
Will it get better? That seems to be a question everyone is asking about the crime in Amarillo. It seems as the year moves to a close more crime is happening in our beautiful city. The holidays are supposed to bring peace and joy but it seems that's not the case this year.
kgncnewsnow.com
Owens Corning Blaze
Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
