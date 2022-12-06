ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses.   In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community.  “We […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville Fire Department receives improved insurance rating

The holiday season will not only include a big gift for the Hardeeville Fire Department, but also one that residents of Hardeeville will reap into the new year. The Insurance Services Organization has changed the fire department from a three rating to a two rating, effective March 1, 2023, a City of Hardeeville news release said. ISO ratings help to determine residential and business insurance coverage/rates.
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
hotelbusiness.com

BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
BLUFFTON, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Home Explosion Sends One to The Hospital in Colleton Co., SC

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a home explosion in Colleton County, South Carolina. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said initial reports indicate that work was being done on a gas line at the home in the town of Smoaks, prior to the explosion.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WSAV News 3

“Over 800 traffic tickets released accidently” is a scam says Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. The letter, appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, claims that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that it’s a scam. […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy