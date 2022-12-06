Read full article on original website
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
Commissioners clear the way for 3rd new industry for Bulloch
The Bulloch County Commissioners approved a rezoning request that clears the way for a third new industry in Bulloch County. The rezoning request was approved at the bi-monthly regular meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Development Authority of Bulloch County submitted the application to rezone 42.84 acres from...
Murdaugh attorneys seek ‘bill of particulars’ on motive in killings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking the state to provide details on their theory of motive. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.
Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses. In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community. “We […]
Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
Hardeeville Fire Department receives improved insurance rating
The holiday season will not only include a big gift for the Hardeeville Fire Department, but also one that residents of Hardeeville will reap into the new year. The Insurance Services Organization has changed the fire department from a three rating to a two rating, effective March 1, 2023, a City of Hardeeville news release said. ISO ratings help to determine residential and business insurance coverage/rates.
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
Home Explosion Sends One to The Hospital in Colleton Co., SC
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a home explosion in Colleton County, South Carolina. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said initial reports indicate that work was being done on a gas line at the home in the town of Smoaks, prior to the explosion.
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
Summerville Police seeking info after motorist crashes into traffic message board
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Police need your help after the department’s message board was struck by a motorist on Sunday. SPD said a driver fled the scene after crashing into the message board early Sunday morning. The sign was located on North Main Street/US-17A near I-26. Anyone with information can contact SPD at (843) […]
“Over 800 traffic tickets released accidently” is a scam says Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. The letter, appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, claims that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that it’s a scam. […]
