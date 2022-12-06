Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
wrif.com
Why Were Two Women Kicked Out a Florida Art Event?
Two female artists appearing at Art Basel in Miami were removed from the event after their live performance called “Milking the Artist”. Artist OONA with Lori Baldwin performed “MILKING THE ARTIST” in front of a huge crowd. The live display started with the two women shouting about fetishizing the breast before OONA squeezed milk out of her breast.
papermag.com
Art Basel's Best Party Was a Giant Adult Sleepover
Basic.Space's mystical sleepover at Art Basel Miami Beach was a complete dream. This past weekend, the community-driven social commerce app teamed up with the folks at alternative educational institution Secular Sabbath — an intentional community focused on the "healing properties of ambient music" — to host a giant adult sleepover at the annual art fair. And we would call it the ultimate exhibition of style and spirituality, as proven by a guest list that included a number of famous faces, such as Diplo, Eric Andre and Evan Mock.
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida
Suppose you’re looking to take a trip down south but aren’t sure what to do once you get there; never fear. We have put together this list of things to do in Hollywood, Florida, to make your trip a guaranteed success!. If you’re from somewhere other than Florida...
secretmiami.com
This Little Havana Spot Was Named One Of The Best Decorated Restaurants In The U.S. For The Holidays
With sunny blue skies and 85-degree temps in the middle of December, it’s not easy getting into the Christmas spirit in Miami. But Casa Juancho on Calle Ocho manages to provide an escape and make it feel “more North Pole than South Beach,” according to OpenTable. And we totally agree.
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
WSVN-TV
Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Miami New Times
Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery Offers Traditional Greek Fare in a Casual Setting
Meraki Hospitality has opened Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery, a casual restaurant that serves authentic Greek fare in South Beach. Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery is the third Meraki concept created by co-owners Alexander Karavias and Giannis Kotsos after their success with Meraki Bistro in Coconut Groove and Downtown Miami. This iteration, however, comes with a twist.
pointpubs.com
Former Laundromat in Old Town Pompano Beach to Become Steak and Seafood Restaurant
The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has plans to transform a former laundromat in Old Town into a steak and seafood restaurant with rooftop seating and an indoor/outdoor bar. The CRA recently accepted a proposal from Palm 78 LLC to design, fund, maintain and operate the restaurant on a...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022
The Croqueta Palooza festival celebrates everything that is special about living in South Florida!. "This is the 9th annual Croqueta Palooza festival. When the idea for Croqueta Palooza popped into my head in 2013, who would’ve thought this event about life in the 305 would still be so loved? I mean, I kinda did 🤣 So here we are my friends; let’s get together once again and celebrate croquetas and everything that makes Miami special!
southfloridareporter.com
Is Your City the Worst For Driving in America? Here’s What You Should Know
Google searches for “downtown Miami traffic” skyrocketed 350% since August. Miami rush hour can be infuriating, especially when you’re running late. Fueled by this frustration, my team asked, “just how bad is traffic in the 305?” Our researchers then ranked the worst cities in US America to drive in.
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
Family Bagels of Long Island Holds ‘Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah’ Celebration Fundraiser
Family Bagels of Long Island and Moms Play Mah Jongg invite the community for a Hanukkah celebration, with donations slated for two children’s holiday wishes. The Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah celebration, located at Family Bagels of Long Island, is on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30-p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Lawsuit targets Miami Beach deal with Bulgari hotel developers
Mitch Novick alleges agreement involving public right-of-way for Seagull Hotel project required voter approval. Miami Beach’s deal to hand over a public right-of-way to the Bulgari hotel developers violated the city charter, a recent lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit, filed against the city of Miami Beach in Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
Enter the Upside Down at Aventura Mall
The pop-up Stranger Things: The Store will take visitors inside some of the show's most memorable settings through the end of the month The post Enter the Upside Down at Aventura Mall appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
