The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

You don't need to be wealthy to retire a millionaire. Investing even a little each month can add up significantly over time. Despite the current market slump, it's not necessarily a bad time to invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
KXLY

Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?

Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA. Unfortunately, all good...
TheStreet

Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts

So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
KTEN.com

Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income

Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
Fortune

Robinhood launches retirement waitlist for first-ever IRA with a 1% match

This morning, the investing app Robinhood announced the launch of its latest product: Robinhood Retirement. Starting today, users will be able to join the waitlist for Robinhood Retirement which will allow them to open an individual retirement account (IRA) and choose between a traditional or Roth IRA to begin saving for retirement.
401ktv.com

Retirement Security Worldwide is Definitely Shifting

Retirement security worldwide looks promising. That is the good news. The bad news centers around the relative position of the United States when measuring retirement security worldwide. Things are significantly different for American workers these days compared to the past. The U.S. is ranked 18th in retirement security worldwide according to Natixis Investment Managers’ 10th Annual Global Retirement Index (GRI) The annual index shows how America stacks up against other developed nations in terms of the financial wellbeing and security of its retirees.
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...

