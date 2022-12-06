Woman dies after minivan overturns in Wilkes County, troopers say

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 75-year-old woman died after the minivan she was riding in ran off the highway and overturned in Wilkes County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421 near Boone Trail when it ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and overturned.

The 79-year-old driver of the minivan received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in North Wilkesboro.

The passenger, Carolyn Liddle Wyatt of Jefferson, died at the scene.

Trooper said both of them were wearing seatbelts.

The initial investigation did not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor in the crash, authorities said.

Highway Patrol said charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office.

