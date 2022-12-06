Read full article on original website
comicon.com
War Is Coming For Frank: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #8
“Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But the God of War has other ideas. And now Ares is coming for the Punisher, with an army of heavily armed Apostles at his back, looking to turn Frank back into his old self by murdering his family all over again.”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Godzilla– Monsters & Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #3 (of 5)
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #3 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. ‘The Xiliens, looking for a countermeasure against Godzilla, have managed to find the resting place...
comicon.com
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Predator’ #5
Theta has been taken prisoner…but her captors aren’t the Predators! Who are they? And will Theta be able to escape? Or will the Predators finally avenge their fallen kin?
comicon.com
Advance Review: A Christmas Miracle Of Sorts In `That Texas Blood’ #20
Just in time for the holiday season – That Texas Blood returns for its annual Christmas issue. This one features creatures like a mummy sheriff and a dentally challenged vampire, which could only come from the mind of a child. It’s a welcome diversion and a great read.
comicon.com
Everyone’s Fighting It Out For Johnny Blaze In ‘Ghost Rider’ #9 Preview
“THE CREATURE KNOWN AS EXHAUST! Johnny Blaze has finally been exorcized of his demonic tumor, but it lives on as something new and sentient, a dark mirror of both him and his bike…a creature known as EXHAUST. As Johnny and Talia Warroad head toward Chicago—a city known for the blood of its slaughterhouses, a city they believe is central to the Shadow Country conspiracy—they’ll be pursued by Exhaust and the dark forces he manifests.”
comicon.com
Preview: Blood, Beasts, And Bodies In ‘Shock Shop’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #4, dropping tomorrow from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorists Danny Luckert and Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales...
