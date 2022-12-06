Read full article on original website
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves
The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
Catcher trade demands from Cardinals make Willson Contreras deal even more sensible
The St. Louis Cardinals signed catcher Willson Contreras to a lucrative five-year deal. As it turns out, it was the cheaper option as compared to the trade market. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of finding a replacement for catcher Yadier Molina who retired after this past season alongside Albert Pujols. They had a massive need at the position, and they filled it with the best player available and a name that they know quite well.
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
Braves have major bullpen hole as top closer leaves for the Red Sox
Former Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen has taken his talents to the Boston Red Sox. Boston’s bullpen has been unreliable for quite some time. Jansen, who the Red Sox have had interest in as recently as last offseason, ought to fix the back end, at the very least. The...
Podcast from Winter Meetings: Bob Melvin, Tom Verducci, Scott Boras, AJ Preller
It’s a new episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings. On this episode, we hear from Tom Verducci, AJ Preller, Scott Boras, and Bob Melvin.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Red Reporter
Cincinnati Reds interested in free agent Andrew McCutchen, per ESPN report
The title above gives half of this away, but let’s have some quick fun with numbers. As the Winter Meetings rage on in San Diego and reps from the 30 Major League Baseball teams do their best to navigate the sharky waters of big-ticket free agency, we’ve already seen some blockbuster action. Trea Turner signed with Philadelphia for 11 years and $300 million, while Justin Verlander inked with the Mets for a whopping $43.333 million per year to replace Jacob deGrom, who had previously signed on for a gargantuan sum with the Texas Rangers.
How the Padres broke Chaim Bloom, Red Sox over Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres stole shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox, and they may have broken chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The San Diego Padres watched as the MLB Winter Meetings took place in their city, and they wanted to get an agreement with one of the top free agents available. After striking out on shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Aaron Judge, they set their focus on Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. On the final night, the Padres and Bogaerts agreed to terms on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals avoided paying big price for Sean Murphy
SAN DIEGO — It seems that the St. Louis Cardinals turned down a hefty price tag in their discussions about a trade for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: This was the trade request from the Oakland A’s for Sean Murphy. According to Derrick...
Cubs considering game-changing option to land two major stars
Chicago Cubs fans might not have to ask themselves the question, “which one?” in regards to the star shortstop their team should pursue. Whether it’s Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, or Dansby Swanson, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to all three whether by speculation or legitimate rumors spilled from reporters.
Mets keep Brandon Nimmo in New York on huge deal
Brandon Nimmo, the best outfielder in free agency after Aaron Judge, agreed to return to the New York Mets on a massive contract. The New York Mets have been active at the Winter Meetings, agreeing to terms to free agents like Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana. They did, however, lose ace Jacob deGrom, who left for the Texas Rangers on a five-year, $185 million contract. After the MLB Winter Meetings ended, the Mets prevented another one of their top players from leaving in free agency.
Cardinals should make a Jose Quintana upgrade with this trade
Now that Jose Quintana has signed with the Mets, the Cardinals are left to search for another arm to bolster their rotation. While the St. Louis Cardinals were busy looking to sign their replacement for legendary catcher Yadier Molina, Jose Quintana took the opportunity to sign with the team showing him the money.
Pirates select LHP Jose Hernandez from Dodgers, lose C/OF Blake Sabol in Rule 5 Draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates added a left-handed reliever but lost a versatile catcher in the major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. The Pirates selected Jose Hernandez from the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 3 but lost catcher/outfielder Blake Sabol to the Cincinnati Reds with the following pick. The Reds subsequently traded Sabol to the San Francisco Giants for cash and a player to be named later.
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
