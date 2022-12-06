Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a west coast banking operation that has been a leader in supporting the digital asset sector, is not getting a lot of love these days. Its relationships with previously high-flying crypto platforms have come back to haunt the bank. Silvergate started 2022 with its shares trading at around $130 – today, Silvergate is trolling its 52-week low, hovering around $24 after losing over 8% just today. Silvergate got smacked today with a big downgrade from Morgan Stanley that investors took to heart. The analyst told investors to “reduce their exposure” in the bank until the dust settles in the FTX/Alameda bankruptcy debacle – because who knows when things will return to a sense of normalcy and what kind of skeletons remain in the closet before that happens.

