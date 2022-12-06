Read full article on original website
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
Silvergate Defends Dealings with FTX: We conducted extensive due diligence
Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a west coast banking operation that has been a leader in supporting the digital asset sector, is not getting a lot of love these days. Its relationships with previously high-flying crypto platforms have come back to haunt the bank. Silvergate started 2022 with its shares trading at around $130 – today, Silvergate is trolling its 52-week low, hovering around $24 after losing over 8% just today. Silvergate got smacked today with a big downgrade from Morgan Stanley that investors took to heart. The analyst told investors to “reduce their exposure” in the bank until the dust settles in the FTX/Alameda bankruptcy debacle – because who knows when things will return to a sense of normalcy and what kind of skeletons remain in the closet before that happens.
Investment Platform Robocash Reports €21 Million in Loans Funded in November 2022
The New Year holidays are rapidly approaching. While you are making a gift shopping list, investment platform Robo.cash shares the key results from November. As noted in the update from Robocash, investors “bought loans in the record amount of 21M euro.” 696 P2P enthusiasts reportedly “joined Robocash in November.”
Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Commits $100M to Support Fund to Revive Blockchain, Crypto Industry
Crypto exchange Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” trading platforms, says that it aims to position itself “as a key driver of the crypto industry during the bear market.”. As companies restrategize to adapt to changing market conditions, Gate.io is spearheading initiatives...
Fintech AltScore Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round to Support B2B Embedded Lending
AltScore, a fintech start-up that provides B2B lending infrastructure, announced it has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The financing will help AltScore “continue developing its end-to-end Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to help its B2B partners embed and deploy credit products while giving MSMBs fair and timely access to liquidity in LatAm.”
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls Crypto “Pet Rocks,” Hammering Crypto Markets Once Again
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) – the most respected CEO on Wall Street, visited with CNBC today in an extended interview that also involved a brief discussion on crypto. In the past, Dimon has been highly critical of cryptocurrencies, recently describing crypto as nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes when he testified in front of Congress this past September. In light of the bankruptcy of FTX, preceded by other crypto platform failures, Dimon is just one voice in a growing chorus of crypto detractors.
€47.6M Worth of Loans Funded in November via Alternative Investment Platform PeerBerry
In November 2022, PeerBerry investors reportedly “funded €47,606,299 of loans and received €648,080 in interest.”. 1183 new investors “joined the platform in November.”. The average annual ROI (without loyalty interest) on PeerBerry in November “was 11.1%.”. At the end of November, PeerBerry’s portfolio amounted “to...
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
Digital Asset Market Maker Keyrock Finalizes $72M Series B Fundraise
Keyrock, digital asset market maker, raised $72 million in its Series B funding round from investors “including Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures.”. Keyrock plans to use the funding from its investment round “to invest further into infrastructure development, scalability tools, as well as regulatory licensing across Europe, the US and Singapore.”
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
Avant Raises $250 Million of Debt and Preferred Equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit
Avant has raised $250 million of corporate debt and redeemable preferred equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit funds, according to a release. Avant is an online lender that targets alternative assets like specialty finance, leasing, structured products and more. Matt Bochenek, CEO of Avant, said the money will fuel their credit portfolio enabling a “stronger competitive advantage.”
Molten Ventures Leads Investment in Cybersecurity Firm Vaultree
Vaultree, a cybersecurity firm, has raised a $12.8 million series A round led by Molten Ventures – along with Ten Eleven Ventures. Vaultree offers encryption services that allow for the processing of large amounts of data, including in financial services. In the event of a leak, Vaultree’s data-in-use encryption persists, rendering the data unusable for perpetrators.
HYPR, the “Passwordless” Company, Raises $25M in Funding
HYPR, the Passwordless Company, announced a $25 million Series C1 led by Advent International “through Advent Tech, the firm’s dedicated global technology fund.”. The investment round brings HYPR’s total funds “raised to $97 million and includes participation from existing investors including .406 Ventures, RRE Ventures, Top Tier Capital, and Comcast Ventures.”
Philippines: Neobank Tonik Acquires TendoPay, Enters Employee Benefits Market
Tonik Financial Pte. Ltd., the parent company of Tonik Digital Bank, Inc. in the Philippines, has entered into a landmark agreement with Tendo Payment Solutions Pte. Ltd. in order “to acquire its Philippine business, operating under the brand name ‘TendoPay’.”. This deal, which is “subject to approval...
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Audit Results of Business Operations
As a licensed platform, Debitum must regularly “conduct internal and external audits.”. The latest external audit was performed by Grant Thornton International in October 2022. The subject of this audit was “to inspect how well are managed investors funds and to examine platforms’ procedures and financial records compliance with Financial instruments market law (FIML, Latvia).”
Marqeta Announces Integration with Mastercard Track Instant Pay Virtual Card Solution
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has reportedly integrated Mastercard Track™ Instant Pay, which is described as a next-generation virtual card solution that “uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.”. Marqeta says it will “become the first processor to integrate with Track Instant Pay in...
Operative Intelligence Secures $3.5M to Enhance Enterprise Contact Centers
Operative Intelligence, which claims to be the first purpose-built Demand-Insights-as-a-Service platform, raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round “to significantly expand its team and scale its customer intelligence product capabilities for the world’s leading enterprise companies.”. The investment round was “led by Bonfire Ventures with additional participation...
