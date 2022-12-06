ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
KSAT 12

One person dead in shooting near Helotes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot dead after an argument near Helotes, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook. A 37-year-old man was found shot inside the home. He was pronounced...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
ValleyCentral

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
