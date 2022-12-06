Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
North Side bar damaged by early-morning fire; ATM being looked at as possible cause
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side bar early Thursday morning. The fire was called in around 6 a.m. at the Texan Icehouse in the 4500 block of West Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road.
CPS Energy had to turn off power before firefighters could battle blaze at abandoned building
SAN ANTONIO — Electrical hazards made it difficult for firefighters to battle a blaze at a tool yard on the northeast side of town early Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 10400 block of Tool Yard near Wurzbach Parkway at the North East Service Center. The building...
KSAT 12
South Side home unlivable after contractor removes roof, walks off the job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been forced to permanently move in with her daughter after a contractor hired to replace her home’s roof walked off the job, leading to extensive water damage inside. “Well, I don’t want to cry right now, but it’s really been...
Fire at abandoned building may have been started by homeless trying to stay warm, battalion chief says
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters suspect arson may be to blame for a fire in an abandoned building southwest of downtown early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:43 a.m. on the 800 block of W Southcross at Shelby Drive. Officials say the building was abandoned and they were able to...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guard rail
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a guard rail on I-35 early Wednesday. It happened around 3:25 a.m. on I-35 right before Stonewall St. on the south side of town. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding, and according to...
Schertz police seek new clues in unsolved murder of prominent businessman on Christmas Eve 2015
SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz police are urging anyone with clues into the murder of a Schertz businessman in the winter of 2015 to come forward. Christmas Eve 2015, Henry Gutierrez was sitting inside his living room when someone walked in and shot him multiple times. His killer is still at large. The family believes it is someone Henry knew.
SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
KSAT 12
One person dead in shooting near Helotes, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot dead after an argument near Helotes, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook. A 37-year-old man was found shot inside the home. He was pronounced...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
KSAT 12
Police need help to solve West Side murder where man was shot while sitting in his car
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help to solve the murder of 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez who was shot outside a home on the West Side on Nov. 13. Rodriguez and his wife were both shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a house in the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
KSAT 12
Owner seeks justice, answers after dog shot in the head with an arrow
MEDINA COUNTY – Boomer, a two-year-old German shorthaired pointer, was shot in the head with an arrow Sunday. More than 48 hours since having the arrow removed and stitched up, he’s well on his way to recovery. Ben Gomez, Boomer’s owner, said it happened near his home in...
San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant
The upcoming spot is less than a mile from USAA headquarters and occupies the old Gibby's Ice House location.
San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
22-Year-Old Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened at the 1500 block of S WW White Road at around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, the driver of an unknown vehicle turned in front of the motorcyclist.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
