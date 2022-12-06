ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

BRPD arrests alleged bank robber

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged bank robber is behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Floyd Hose, Jr., 37, was arrested “for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The alleged robbery took place just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO investigating after body found on the side of the road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a “suspected pedestrian fatality” around 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 8. EBRSO says that it appears someone was hit while walking on the side of the road. The body was found at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting on Winbourne Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting overnight. Detectives arrived in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders confirm the shooting took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker PD looking for ‘person of interest’ in attempted burglary

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a case. Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. According to the Baker Police Department, “this subject who is a person of interest in an Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle on Debra Dr.”
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

‘Concerning and frustrating’: Ascension Parish sheriff, deputies searching for convicted killer out free

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff in Ascension Parish is left confused after learning that a convicted killer who is supposed to serve a life sentence is out free. Sheriff Bobby Webre and deputies are looking for 41-year-old Michael LeBlanc, a man they say was convicted of murdering Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville in 2014, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs woman arrested after drug bust, selling in front of children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Narcotics Division arrested two individuals for distribution on Tuesday evening. According to EBRSO, in November, EBRSO Narcotics gained information from monitored calls between an inmate, Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35. During these calls, Donaldson informed Scott how to obtain, package, and distribute narcotics. Agents were able to conduct several undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased substances contained fentanyl.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

