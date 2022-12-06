Read full article on original website
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
Wanted men accused of car theft in Baton Rouge neighborhood caught on camera
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a car in an area neighborhood. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a business’s surveillance camera captured two male suspects wearing dark-colored hoodies and clothing walking through the parking lot. The duo...
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
Driver accused of fleeing from Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School’s brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO),...
BRPD arrests alleged bank robber
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged bank robber is behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Floyd Hose, Jr., 37, was arrested “for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The alleged robbery took place just...
Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mercedes Elizabeth Usey, 22, of Thibodaux, is accused of stealing “a large amount of assorted vape items,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft took place on June 24 at Big E’s Discount Cigarettes located at 2713 LA-1.
EBRSO investigating after body found on the side of the road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a “suspected pedestrian fatality” around 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 8. EBRSO says that it appears someone was hit while walking on the side of the road. The body was found at...
Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
Baton Rouge woman on trial for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is facing life behind bars for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in 2015. Meshell Hale is believed to be responsible for her husband’s death as well but hasn’t been charged. Hale is on trial for first-degree murder...
Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting on Winbourne Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting overnight. Detectives arrived in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders confirm the shooting took place...
Driver allegedly flees Ascension Parish in search of medical treatment after accident
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man wanted in Ascension Parish was recently arrested in another parish after an accident. John V. Picciola, 55, of Cut Off, was located at a hospital in Assumption Parish on Monday night. “Deputies responded to a local hospital along with Ascension Parish deputies...
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Two Good Samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two good samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
Baker PD looking for ‘person of interest’ in attempted burglary
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a case. Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. According to the Baker Police Department, “this subject who is a person of interest in an Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle on Debra Dr.”
‘Concerning and frustrating’: Ascension Parish sheriff, deputies searching for convicted killer out free
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff in Ascension Parish is left confused after learning that a convicted killer who is supposed to serve a life sentence is out free. Sheriff Bobby Webre and deputies are looking for 41-year-old Michael LeBlanc, a man they say was convicted of murdering Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville in 2014, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
Denham Springs woman arrested after drug bust, selling in front of children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Narcotics Division arrested two individuals for distribution on Tuesday evening. According to EBRSO, in November, EBRSO Narcotics gained information from monitored calls between an inmate, Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35. During these calls, Donaldson informed Scott how to obtain, package, and distribute narcotics. Agents were able to conduct several undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased substances contained fentanyl.
Zachary Police arrest three suspects linked to fistfight turned shooting injuring 1
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Zachary say a verbal argument among at least four youths led to a fight that escalated into gun violence, which left one individual wounded. Three of the youths linked to the shooting have been arrested. According to the Zachary Police Department (ZPD), the...
Convicted felon from Baton Rouge arrested after fentanyl, heroin, guns and more discovered at town house
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one month ago, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a possible drug dealer. The tip went into detail about how a man nicknamed “Tae.” “Tae” was later identified as Davante Johnson, 25, of Baton Rouge.
