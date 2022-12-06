ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, NY

A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus

(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
Fulton Special Events Committee presents holiday fun

FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event was held Saturday at Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Hundreds of people attended the event, presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee with the support of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
December temperatures, but no December snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s, and that’s pretty much where they’re going to stay. It’s going to be mostly cloudy with maybe a hint of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures were mild to start...
Potters Farm to Fork: Little Diner With Big Flavor

Potters Farm to Fork is a little diner in Port Byron, New York. It used to be Brenda’s, but new people own it now. Potters is owned by Brian Potter. Potters looks like a small little place but it is way bigger than most people think. From the outside, it looks pretty small, but in reality, it’s not. Inside, Potters is pretty and well put together.
Pet of the Week: Tilly

Oswego – Say hello to Tilly. This beautiful girl is ready for her new home. She is a very silly girl who would prefer a nice and quiet home. She is from a large hoarding situation and does not seem to like having other kitties around her. She loves snuggles and pets. Tilly has one of the loudest purrs we have ever heard.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4

FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Betty Tetro

FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
