Read full article on original website
Related
Fulton Tractor Supply Company Store To Host Photos With Santa Event
FULTON, N.Y — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
A.A. Cole Elementary Kickstarts Holiday Concert Season At Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – With the holiday season quickly approaching, students at Central Square’s A.A. Cole Elementary recently performed the district’s first holiday concert of the year. Featuring both the band and chorus students, seven total songs were performed throughout the evening. “These students only meet once...
localsyr.com
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Special Events Committee presents holiday fun
FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event was held Saturday at Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Hundreds of people attended the event, presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee with the support of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
The Oswego County Humane Society’s Annual Home for the Holidays Event
Oswego – The Oswego County Humane Society’s annual Home for the Holidays event will take place on Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature adoptable animals, over 30 vendors and crafters, a silent auction, and free...
Mt. Adnah To Hold Christmas Tree Lighting
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery will be holding their annual tree lighting event Wednesday December 7 at 7 p.m. at 706 East Broadway in Fulton. Raffle and door prizes will be given away. Please come and enjoy the holiday spirit with us.
Six Copies Of Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ Donated To Fulton Public Library
FULTON – Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton said. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with...
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For Fulton Lions Loot Feb. 2
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. “The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,”...
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
wwnytv.com
December temperatures, but no December snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s, and that’s pretty much where they’re going to stay. It’s going to be mostly cloudy with maybe a hint of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures were mild to start...
whsjohnnygreen.org
Potters Farm to Fork: Little Diner With Big Flavor
Potters Farm to Fork is a little diner in Port Byron, New York. It used to be Brenda’s, but new people own it now. Potters is owned by Brian Potter. Potters looks like a small little place but it is way bigger than most people think. From the outside, it looks pretty small, but in reality, it’s not. Inside, Potters is pretty and well put together.
Pet of the Week: Tilly
Oswego – Say hello to Tilly. This beautiful girl is ready for her new home. She is a very silly girl who would prefer a nice and quiet home. She is from a large hoarding situation and does not seem to like having other kitties around her. She loves snuggles and pets. Tilly has one of the loudest purrs we have ever heard.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4
FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Betty Tetro
FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0