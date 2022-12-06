ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago

I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More

‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Most popular wedding song the year you got married

CHICAGO – On Wednesday, all of the hosts on the WGN Morning News decided to pool their knowledge to create a very unique version of “The List.”. This one concerned songs that were popular when they all decided to tie the knot, so it was something everyone could have a little fun with during the 9 a.m. hour.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Amaretti Pancakes with Whipped Lemon Ricotta and Blackberry Compote

Chef Brian Schoenbeck, Executive Chef, Swissotel Chicago. Swissotel Chicago, 323 E Wacker Dr., Chicago IL 60601. The Swissôtel Chicago Santa Suite is back for its ninth annual holiday season debuting a new theme this year, Chicago! Guests are invited to visit Santa’s 2,000-square foot Presidential Pad to enjoy the numerous glistening Christmas trees including a Chicago Style Hot Dog tree lined with Portillo’s garland, a Chicago Cloud Gate tree featuring beautiful silver, mirrored, and cloud ornaments, as well as a bright and colorful Chicago CTA line tree.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The List: Ana’s things you can do without during the holidays

CHICAGO – When she began the segment on WGN Morning News on Tuesday’s show, Ana Belaval understood that she might not win over any fans with her choice for “The List.”. Yet the “Around Town” reporter believed in what she was about to say when it comes to the holidays, and she wasn’t going to let a few negative comments get in her way.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More

Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

This Chicago airport named ‘Best in North America’

CHICAGO — For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named Chicago O’Hare International Airport as the ‘Best in North America.’ The magazine also named O’Hare the ‘Best Airpot Dining’ experience for the third consecutive year. “O’Hare is a world-class airport that continues to modernize and grow to meet the needs of the traveling […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Southern Macaroni and Cheese

Chef Damarr Brown — Co-Chef, Top This Mac N’ Cheese. Delivery via Toast and carry-out at 49 E. Cermak, Chicago (same space as Mustard Seed Kitchen with a pickup window for Top This) Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm. 312.326.3450. Recipe:. Chef Erick Williams’...
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

The Joy and Struggles of Building a Housing Co-op

Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The warehouse feel and gleam of stainless steel appliances fades from the kitchen when stepping through a doorway into...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

When does the warmest temperature on a given day usually occur?

When does the warmest temperature on a given day usually occur?. Len Whorlass, Lake Geneva, Wis. On average, Chicago experiences its highest maximum temperature around 3:30pm. This is true for most loctions in the Midwest. Chicago weather, as changeable as it is, does have some averages that are quite reliable and can be depended upon to produce fairly regular results. The time of occurrence of daily maximum temperatures is one of them.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards

GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
CHICAGO, IL
