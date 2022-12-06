Read full article on original website
Greenville police looking for counterfeit money suspects
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is looking for suspects involved in paying with counterfeit bills for cosmetics at ULTA. Police said they got away with hundreds of dollars worth of product. Anyone who can identify them is asked to call 252-329-3521 or 252-758-7777.
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
Kinston Police investigate shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot.
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
Police seek community assistance in identifying person of interest
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest from security camera footage. Anyone with information about the person is asked to call 910-326-5151.
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
Assailant who stole vehicle, assaulted officer in Wallace in custody
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County. Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office […]
KPD: Arrest made in Vernon Ave. Hit & Run
On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 7:42pm officers responded to a hit and run involving a vehicle vs pedestrian at the intersection of Vernon Ave and Rhem St. With assistance from the community, the driver involved in this case was identified. On December 6th, 2022, officers with the Kinston Police...
Law officials arrest ENC man, drug-related charges pending
AYDEN, Pitt County — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Pitt County. The special operations unit with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jay Hall on Tuesday, December 06. Law officials charged Hall with three counts of possession with the intent to...
Man arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Pitt County after being pulled over in Kinston and found with a loaded fully automatic handgun and marijuana. The Kinston Police Department says on Dec. 1, officers stopped a vehicle on Dr. MLK Drive for an equipment violation. Inside, officers say they saw Kiyahn Harris with a fully loaded magazine in his lap and open containers of alcohol in plain view.
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for help from the community in identifying a person of interest. Anyone who can assist is asked to call 910-326-5151.
Greenville Police search for missing person
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
Man arrested, charged after larceny in Brice's Creek
NEW BERN, Craven County — A man who was wanted in connection to a larceny that happened in the Brice's Creek area, has been arrested. Travis Carl Jones, 36, of Vanceboro, was charged with larceny and trespassing.
12-year-old charged in Holly Shelter Middle School active shooter call
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 12-year-old boy in the swatting incident at Holly Shelter Middle School on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the boy called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds.
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teenager
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Jordan Gibbs. Gibbs was last reported seen at the Methodist Home on Old Airport Road, leaving in a four-door black car. Gibbs is described as a black male, 5' tall, 120 pounds...
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison
Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
