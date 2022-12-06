ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

wcti12.com

Greenville police looking for counterfeit money suspects

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is looking for suspects involved in paying with counterfeit bills for cosmetics at ULTA. Police said they got away with hundreds of dollars worth of product. Anyone who can identify them is asked to call 252-329-3521 or 252-758-7777.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston Police investigate shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
KINSTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC
WNCT

Kinston police seeking information after shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Police raid Washington business, owner arrested

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Assailant who stole vehicle, assaulted officer in Wallace in custody

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County. Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office […]
WALLACE, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Arrest made in Vernon Ave. Hit & Run

On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 7:42pm officers responded to a hit and run involving a vehicle vs pedestrian at the intersection of Vernon Ave and Rhem St. With assistance from the community, the driver involved in this case was identified. On December 6th, 2022, officers with the Kinston Police...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Law officials arrest ENC man, drug-related charges pending

AYDEN, Pitt County — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Pitt County. The special operations unit with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jay Hall on Tuesday, December 06. Law officials charged Hall with three counts of possession with the intent to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Pitt County after being pulled over in Kinston and found with a loaded fully automatic handgun and marijuana. The Kinston Police Department says on Dec. 1, officers stopped a vehicle on Dr. MLK Drive for an equipment violation. Inside, officers say they saw Kiyahn Harris with a fully loaded magazine in his lap and open containers of alcohol in plain view.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville Police search for missing person

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teenager

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Jordan Gibbs. Gibbs was last reported seen at the Methodist Home on Old Airport Road, leaving in a four-door black car. Gibbs is described as a black male, 5' tall, 120 pounds...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison

Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WILMINGTON, NC

