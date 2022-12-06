Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO