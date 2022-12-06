Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Manna Food Center Wins 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Humanitarian Award
Manna Food Center is the recipient of Montgomery Community Media’s 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Humanitarian Award. Manna Food Center, led by Chief Executive Officer Jackie DeCarlo, is the community-based organization dedicated to food distribution, education and advocacy in the effort to eliminate hunger. The award was given during MyMCM’s...
bethesdamagazine.com
High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection
Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 8, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Dec. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: The Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee meet at 9:30 a.m. 2. Minority Legislative Breakfast: Every December, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Asian American Political Alliance, and...
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses
Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Will Begin Accepting Rec Assist 2023 Applications on Dec. 12
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation will begin accepting applications for 2023 Rec Assist, the department’s financial assistance program, on Monday, Dec. 12. Rec Assist provides County residents who receive eligible public assistance an opportunity to receive a scholarship to use toward most Recreation activities and memberships. County residents who currently receive public assistance from any of these programs are eligible for Rec Assist: Care for Kids; Free and Reduced-Price Meal Services (FARMS); Housing Assistance from a Shelter; Maryland Energy Assistance; Maryland Medicaid; Montgomery County HHS Rental Assistance Program; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Social Security Income; Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) and WIC.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store
Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:
mymcmedia.org
Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
mymcmedia.org
Fire Recovery Fund to Help Residents Impacted by Gaithersburg Fire
Making Homes Possible (MHP), a nonprofit organization, is managing financial donations to help residents impacted by the explosion and fire at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex on Nov. 16. All of the donated funds will go to families impacted by the fire according to MHP’s website. Multiple residents, including...
Washington County Public Schools eliminates college tuition for high school students taking credits
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two years ago, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint law allowing students to earn up to 40 college credits while in high school. Hagerstown Community College and Washington County Public Schools are taking it a step further and eliminating all tuition for those students enrolled in those […]
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924. Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
Wbaltv.com
BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits
TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Voice - December 2022
Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. No comments on this item Please log in to comment by clicking here.
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5, December 9-11
‘Tis the season for downtown holiday markets, and woo boy, does this weekend deliver! Not only do our merchants have magnificent wares perfect for your holiday gift giving (even if you’re gifting yourself) and our restaurants are bustling with good cheer, but there are five holiday maker markets happening in Downtown Frederick this weekend too.
wypr.org
Good news? More Maryland kindergarteners are ready for school. Bad news? It’s not nearly enough
About 42% of kindergarteners across Maryland are considered academically ready for the classroom this year. That’s an improvement on the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment when only 40% were academically prepared last year, Maryland State Board of Education data shows. But not nearly enough children are academically prepared for those...
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
WJLA
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
bethesdamagazine.com
Marriott agrees to partially reopen Woodmont parking garage
Marriott has agreed to partially reopen part of a public parking garage on Woodmont Avenue, after it had paid the county for months as the hotel’s international headquarters were being constructed and employees began to work there. County officials recently announced that “under a pilot project, the public again...
bethesdamagazine.com
Italian American restaurant opens at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
A popular Washington, D.C. Italian American restaurant will expand its operations into Montgomery County. Caruso’s Grocery started in May 2021 in Capital Hill and will now expand the business to Maryland with a location at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. The Italian American is a collaboration by chef Matt Adler and Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder.
