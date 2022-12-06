Denim Tears Duets with Dior for Jazz-Themed Drop

Denim Tears’ newest collaboration had a posh premiere in Cairo on Friday.

The almost three-year-old brand, led by founder-designer Tremaine Emory, who also serves as Supreme’s creative director, is the latest talent to work with Dior Homme’s artistic director Kim Jones for a capsule collection with the French luxury label. The new collection, for Pre-Fall 2023, was unveiled in the entrance hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the new archeological institution located on the edge of the desert in Giza that has not opened to the public yet but will house the treasures of King Tut among other priceless Egyptian artifacts.

“This line celebrates the inventiveness of the house of Dior and the strength of its creative dialogues,” Dior said in a statement.

Keeping with his signature themes, Emory focused on Black history as his inspiration for the capsule. “The ‘Dior Tears’ collection pays tribute to Black artists and creatives like writer James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who were celebrated in Europe in the ’50s even as segregation raged back home in the U.S.,” Denim Tears wrote in an Instagram post.

The era was also marked by a surge in travel to so-called exotic locales such as Egypt and Jones told the press that he found it apt to show the collaboration with an African-American designer on the continent of Africa.

Key pieces in the collaboration included jacquard jeans printed with Denim Tears’ cotton wreath motif, botanical-print pants and shorts, knit sweater vests, a green and white varsity jacket and fuzzy sneakers.

The capsule was unveiled separately and a day before the standalone Dior Men’s Pre-Fall collection, which was shown in a lavish, star-studded presentation against the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Neither Emory, who did not attend either event, nor Jones are strangers to creating co-branded collections. Denim Tears dropped its second showing with Levi’s in July and worked with Converse in 2020 to create a sneaker with an African-American flag design that was made to encourage Blacks to vote. Less than a month after joining Supreme he launched a collaboration between the VF-owned streetwear label and Burberry .

Since becoming Dior Men’s artistic director in March 2018, Jones has worked with creatives such as Stüssy founder Sean Stussy, punk designer Raymond Pettibon, sculptor Daniel Arsham, rapper Travis Scott and artists Peter Doig and Kenny Scharf, among others.