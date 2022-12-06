ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denim Tears Duets with Dior for Jazz-Themed Drop

By Christopher Blomquist
 2 days ago

Denim Tears’ newest collaboration had a posh premiere in Cairo on Friday.

The almost three-year-old brand, led by founder-designer Tremaine Emory, who also serves as Supreme’s creative director, is the latest talent to work with Dior Homme’s artistic director Kim Jones for a capsule collection with the French luxury label. The new collection, for Pre-Fall 2023, was unveiled in the entrance hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the new archeological institution located on the edge of the desert in Giza that has not opened to the public yet but will house the treasures of King Tut among other priceless Egyptian artifacts.

“This line celebrates the inventiveness of the house of Dior and the strength of its creative dialogues,” Dior said in a statement.

Keeping with his signature themes, Emory focused on Black history as his inspiration for the capsule. “The ‘Dior Tears’ collection pays tribute to Black artists and creatives like writer James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who were celebrated in Europe in the ’50s even as segregation raged back home in the U.S.,” Denim Tears wrote in an Instagram post.

The era was also marked by a surge in travel to so-called exotic locales such as Egypt and Jones told the press that he found it apt to show the collaboration with an African-American designer on the continent of Africa.

Key pieces in the collaboration included jacquard jeans printed with Denim Tears’ cotton wreath motif, botanical-print pants and shorts, knit sweater vests, a green and white varsity jacket and fuzzy sneakers.

The capsule was unveiled separately and a day before the standalone Dior Men’s Pre-Fall collection, which was shown in a lavish, star-studded presentation against the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Neither Emory, who did not attend either event, nor Jones are strangers to creating co-branded collections. Denim Tears dropped its second showing with Levi’s in July and worked with Converse in 2020 to create a sneaker with an African-American flag design that was made to encourage Blacks to vote. Less than a month after joining Supreme he launched a collaboration between the VF-owned streetwear label and Burberry .

Since becoming Dior Men’s artistic director in March 2018, Jones has worked with creatives such as Stüssy founder Sean Stussy, punk designer Raymond Pettibon, sculptor Daniel Arsham, rapper Travis Scott and artists Peter Doig and Kenny Scharf, among others.

How Tencel Became Denim’s Go-To Ingredient

It’s not easy for a new fiber to make a dent in an industry as cotton rich as denim, but after 30 years Lenzing Group’s Tencel lyocell has a first-row seat in the category’s sustainability and comfort overhaul. Made with sustainably-sourced natural raw wood and produced using environmentally responsible processes, Tencel lyocell have become an ingredient brand synonymous in the denim sector for its low amounts of water, low carbon footprint and softness.  “Today, many brands are committing time and effort to sourcing innovative materials that are durable and ethically made. But not every innovative material fits the bill,” said Berke Aydemir,...
SZA x Crocs Drop Denim-Inspired Clogs

One of her hit songs is “Shirt” but these days SZA is all about denim and shoes. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter whose new album “SOS” will be released on Dec. 9 has unveiled her second collaboration with footwear brand Crocs—the first one dropped in May—and the two new styles evoke Y2K-era denim. SZA reimagined two of Crocs’ most famous styles, the Classic Cozzzy Sandal and Classic Crush Clog, by giving their Crosslite foam outsoles a ‘90s-inspired faded denim allover print. The sandal ($80), a two-strap slip-on, has a white fuzzy interior and features nostalgic JIbbitz charms such as a flip phone,...
Blue Cast: Tuncay Kilickan Shares His Vision for TENCEL™ Denim and Carved in Blue

This fall has been a time of change for the Lenzing Denim team. After more than two decades at the company, Tricia Carey moved on from Lenzing. And in October, Tuncay Kilickan joined Lenzing as head of global business development, denim. Tuncay, who is based in Turkey, came to Lenzing from the denim world. For 17 years, he was on the product development team at denim mill Isko, working on new fabrics and concepts and engaging with the denim world at trade shows around the globe. On the latest episode of our Blue Cast podcast, Tuncay sat down with Lenzing consultant Mohsin...
Chanel Invests in Key Italian Denim Maker

Fashionart, a luxury jeans design and production consultancy in Italy, has sold a majority ownership stake to one of its best and oldest clients, Chanel. The legendary French fashion house acquired a 60 percent in the company for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition marks Chanel’s 42nd investment in a fashion crafter—and tenth in an Italian one—but its first in one that is denim-centric. Its previous specialist Italian acquisitions include three shoemakers, two leather goods manufacturers, two tanneries, a fabric and yarn mill and a hosiery supplier. Fashionart was born 15 years ago when Karl Lagerfeld challenged its founder, Andrea Rambaldi, to create and...
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection

Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy.  Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
