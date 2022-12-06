The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection with an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place early Thursday afternoon at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.

7 HOURS AGO