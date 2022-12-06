Read full article on original website
Mary Smith
2d ago
When someone makes an accusation like this, they better be telling the truth!Not taking a side, I wasn't there and don't know either one but don't assume ANYTHING!
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave
Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach police officer on administrative leave after domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge, the police department said. Officer Justin Dunne was arrested at the Port Orange Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1, a day after investigators said he...
WESH
Deputies: Woman, teen girl accused of fatally shooting, stabbing man after argument at Orlando bus stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released in the investigation into the killing of a man in Orlando back in October. Police said Sean Ruben Acosta was killed along Lexington Avenue on Oct. 9. Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17, are charged with second-degree murder in his...
WESH
Police: Man tells detectives he robbed Orlando Circle K because he was 'bored'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a man accused of being involved in two robberies has been arrested. The suspect, 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, was seen wearing a hat with "police" on it and sunglasses during both robberies, according to police. The first robbery happened on Monday around 9:30 a.m....
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
westorlandonews.com
Attempted Murder Arrest in Downtown Stabbing over Bottle of Cologne
The Orlando Police Department has taken another violent criminal off the streets who admitted to nearly killing a man over a bottle of cologne. A man was attacked in downtown Orlando with a metal pole and stabbed multiple times with a knife. The attacker has spent a combined 30 years in prison.
WESH
Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release
SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
WESH
Orlando youth program employee accused of molesting 17-year-old girl, documents say
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando youth program employee has been accused of molesting a teenage girl. Demarcus Womack, 31, faces three counts of lewd or lascivious behavior involving a minor. A spokesperson for the city of Orlando said Womack was a contract employee for its Parramore Kidz Zone. They...
WESH
Flagler County undercover operation results in seizure of $5.7 million of drugs
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A huge, almost almost one-year-long undercover narcotics operation wrapped up Thursday in Flagler County with several dozen arrest warrants issued and more than $5.5 million dollars worth of drugs seized. The sheriff says "Operation Santa's Naughty Little Sellers" put a dent in the local drug...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests 18, seizes $5.7 million in illegal drugs from undercover operation
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection with an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place early Thursday afternoon at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.
WESH
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
mycbs4.com
Putnam County Deputies trying to identify armed robbery suspect
Putnam County — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office accuses a man of committing an armed robbery at a Melrose food mart. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night, this man robbed the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100. They say he came in with a gun, robbed...
Man arrested in fatal early morning shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened on Tymberwood Lane in Orange County overnight. Donald Willis, 27, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder with a firewarm. The victim, 38-year-old Lavance Smith, was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car
A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
mynews13.com
'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County
A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
WESH
Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
WESH
New scent preservation kits available in Orange County to help find missing people
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Getting the best information as soon as possible is vital when someone goes missing, especially for young children and vulnerable adults. Using highly-trained bloodhounds are used to find those who wander away. The dogs and a kit that can hold a unique scent help to...
