Daytona Beach, FL

Mary Smith
2d ago

When someone makes an accusation like this, they better be telling the truth!Not taking a side, I wasn't there and don't know either one but don't assume ANYTHING!

ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave

Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Attempted Murder Arrest in Downtown Stabbing over Bottle of Cologne

The Orlando Police Department has taken another violent criminal off the streets who admitted to nearly killing a man over a bottle of cologne. A man was attacked in downtown Orlando with a metal pole and stabbed multiple times with a knife. The attacker has spent a combined 30 years in prison.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release

SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
SANFORD, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests 18, seizes $5.7 million in illegal drugs from undercover operation

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection with an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place early Thursday afternoon at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.
WESH

3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car

A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
EUSTIS, FL
mynews13.com

'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County

A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

