Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO