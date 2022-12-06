Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
WLTX.com
McDonald's operator accused of child labor violations involving more than 100 teens
PITTSBURGH — A federal investigation found child labor violations involving scores of teenagers at more than a dozen McDonald's locations in and around Pittsburgh. McDonald's franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises broke U.S. labor laws in allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of legal hours at 13 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees fired over vaccination mandate file lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — Former employees of Pittsburgh Regional Transit who were terminated over vaccination status are filing a lawsuit against the company. Jonathan Lutz was an employee for four years, until this March when he was fired because he refused to give the company his vaccination status when a mandate was put in place.
Plum police detective becomes department's first public information officer
A Plum detective has been named the police department’s first public information officer. Joseph Little took the weeklong FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association class in Pleasant Hills to take on the role. “I provide the community with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” he said. “As you would imagine,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police say Penn Hills man's Facebook car ads were a setup to steal buyers' cash
Pittsburgh police said a man used Facebook marketplace to set up four purported vehicle sales around Homewood and then robbed potential buyers of the cash they brought, according to court papers. Alan Green, 29, of Penn Hills is facing nine charges of robbery and three counts of conspiracy that were...
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
Emergency crews respond after shots fired at McDonald’s in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded after shots were fired outside of a McDonald’s in East Liberty. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the scene at 4:05 p.m. A Channel 11 crew who was near the scene at the time reported a suspect exited the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'City of Steel' lets former workers chronicle the rise and fall of Pittsburgh steel industry
When Bruce Spiegel was a child, he would look out his Greenfield window at the heart of American industry: the U.S. Steel Homestead Works. “I would look out into the night and watch the Homestead furnaces blowing blue flames,” Spiegel said. “I thought steel-making was never going to end.”
wtae.com
Diesel fuel stolen from volunteer fire department in Washington County
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said someone stole diesel fuel from the South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department. Investigators said the theft happened sometime between 2:35 a.m. on Saturday and 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the theft was captured on surveillance video and the person responsible...
PennLive.com
Pa. fire chief accused of assaulting another firefighter at blaze: report
A fire chief in Stowe Township, Allegheny County, is facing charges after assaulting another firefighter during a response Sunday, according to a story from WPXI. Citing a criminal complaint, the news outlet said that chief Matthew Chapman was the first firefighter to arrive on the scene when a fire destroyed a building in McKees Rocks.
Westmoreland man arrested for allegedly lying about military service, stealing coffee
A New Kensington man was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail on charges of retail theft and misrepresentation as a of member or veteran of the military after state police say he drank a coffee in a local Sheetz without paying for it. Employees of the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway...
wtae.com
Police officer assaulted in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
Vandergrift man accused of slapping 3-year-old in face so hard it left a hand-shaped welt
Vandergrift police accused a man of repeatedly slapping a toddler in the face so hard that it left a handprint and a bruised and swollen welt. Timothy John Turner, 47, of Franklin Avenue in Vandergrift, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of a child under the age of 6, along with counts of simple assault and harassment.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-07-2022
Content Creation Specialist to support the agency’s Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. A portfolio of work samples is required when applying. Please ensure a link to your portfolio is listed in your...
New Kensington-Arnold fires security guard accused of assaulting 5-year-old student
The New Kensington-Arnold School Board fired a security guard who had been accused of assaulting a 5-year-old elementary school student last year. Lori Ann Waltonbaugh, 59, of Greensburg entered a negotiated guilty plea Sept. 29 to a charge of recklessly endangering another person, according to court records. She was sentenced to up to a year of probation.
pghcitypaper.com
Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter
Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
New Pittsburgh Courier
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings
4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
pghcitypaper.com
Citizen review board gets an earful on "rude and discourteous" police conduct
Some Pittsburghers say recent encounters with city police have left them feeling endangered rather than protected. Witnesses reporting last night to the Citizen Police Review Board shared multiple variations on this theme. One Homewood resident said her interactions with local law enforcement have convinced her to avoid them at all...
wtae.com
69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side
Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1058M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0