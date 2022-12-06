ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WLTX.com

McDonald's operator accused of child labor violations involving more than 100 teens

PITTSBURGH — A federal investigation found child labor violations involving scores of teenagers at more than a dozen McDonald's locations in and around Pittsburgh. McDonald's franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises broke U.S. labor laws in allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of legal hours at 13 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen

Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-07-2022

Content Creation Specialist to support the agency’s Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. A portfolio of work samples is required when applying. Please ensure a link to your portfolio is listed in your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter

Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings

4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Citizen review board gets an earful on "rude and discourteous" police conduct

Some Pittsburghers say recent encounters with city police have left them feeling endangered rather than protected. Witnesses reporting last night to the Citizen Police Review Board shared multiple variations on this theme. One Homewood resident said her interactions with local law enforcement have convinced her to avoid them at all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side

Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
