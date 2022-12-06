ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Allen, Saints Implode Season After Missed Opportunities and Poor Execution

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lIK7_0jZ2rpNA00

The Saints losses have been all-too-familiar this year, and the Monday night collapse against the Bucs ended up costing them the season.

TAMPA -- Maybe it's good to see the Band-Aid finally get ripped off the Saints season. Maybe this was inevitable even if New Orleans did manage to win against Tampa, but we'll never know and can now stop wondering 'what if'.

After 13 games, this team is practically out of the playoff picture. Sure, there's some crazy mathematical situations that could possibly keep them alive, but the team simply hit rock bottom on Monday night against the Bucs. The wheels are off. They've hit the wall. Whatever analogy you want to use for this season is valid. They've secured their first losing season since 2016, as they can finish no better than 8-9 on the year.

We've seen this story before against the Bengals where the team implodes in the last few minutes. New Orleans has found ways to lose games in just about every way this season. The Saints had a comfortable 16-3 in a game where they dominated over 50 minutes of the game only to see it thrown away in the final few minutes.

"Look, again, standing up here and disappointed that we lost a game that we had a chance to win," Dennis Allen said following the loss.

"We gave ourselves every opportunity and we didn’t get it done. We had a couple opportunities to make some plays, we didn’t make ‘em. We didn’t convert on third and short. Frustrating."

Two big plays changed the course of the game, with the first being Mark Ingram running out of bounds just shy of the first down marker to set up an eventual 3rd-and-1 that saw Marquez Callaway's number called. The team then punted to Tampa only to see them march 91 yards to make it 16-10.

Allen said, "We had a pass play that was really kind of initially designed to put the fullback in the flat on the other side. You know, Andy (Dalton) thought he had a shot at the bullet with the X. Look, hindsight is 20/20, I wish we would’ve run it. You know, Mark hurt his knee on the previous play, so he came up a yard short, which…that’s frustrating."

Callaway had just 13 snaps in the game, and for that to be the option on 3rd-and-1 is quite the eyebrow raiser. Again, you can jump on someone like Ingram, but he got hurt on the play in which he ran out of bounds. He also took full accountability for the play.

Andy Dalton said following the game, "It was one-on-one over there, and I tried to give him a chance, and unfortunately we weren't able to make that one."

Even after Tampa responded, the Saints had a chance, but a costly 12 men in the huddle penalty backed them up into a horrible situation that led to them punting back to the Bucs for the eventual game-winning drive. The huge miscue is something Dalton said is on him.

"We got to get one guy off the field. At the end of the day, that's my responsibility. So, I've got to get it done. It's unfortunate because we had Trevor (Penning) in there as a jumbo, and we weren't able to get the right substitution done."

There's no processing this game, and Cam Jordan was as poignant about it as possible in the locker room. It's simply unfamiliar territory for the veteran pass rusher.

He said, "You don’t. This…it hurts, you don’t process anything. I gotta go into a bye week knowing that we should’ve beat this team the first time, we should’ve beat this team this time, we should’ve beat Carolina, we should’ve beat a lot of other teams. We didn’t. Right now, these are the facts, this is what we’re facing. It’s beyond an uphill battle. We’ve gotta swing our way out of these last four games."

These last four games include a long bye week in which there will be a lot of reflection to be had by all. New Orleans has a lot to assess over these final games, and the obvious future outlook is cloudy for a team that is without a first-round pick going into next year's draft. They're also going to have their hands full with player decisions, the salary cap as usual, and if they'll make any coaching changes at the end of it all.

It's mind-boggling to see such a talented team and promising season go to waste. At the end of the day, it was just Fool's Gold. At the end of the day, these are the types of losses that have to have accountability. These games get coaches fired and players benched. We'll see if that's the case for the Saints, as the epitaph of their season can simply be summarized as Missed Opportunities .

Saints-Bucs Coverage From the Week

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
MLive.com

Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings

ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
LSUCountry

BREAKING: LSU WR Jack Bech Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday via social media. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Detroit Sports Nation

Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management

Despite leading 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints were defeated 17-16 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdowns to win the game. He had help from Dennis Allen, head coach of the Saints. After Tampa scored to make the game 16-10, the Saints got Read more... The post Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July. Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Minnesota

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson loses lead in Pro Bowl voting

MINNEAPOLIS -- As of Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings superstar receiver Justin Jefferson was no longer the league-leader in Pro Bowl voting.Per the NFL, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 138,390 votes. Jefferson is now second with 137,826. Jefferson had led all players through the first two weeks of voting. The Vikings still have more votes than any other team, however. Tagovailoa's Dolphins come in third, behind the San Francisco 49ers.MORE: Adam Thielen named Vikings' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomineeBesides Jefferson, four other Vikings lead their position in votes: tight end T.J. Hockenson (109,781), kick returner Kene Nwangwu (55,553), long snapper Andrew DePaola (28,120) and special teamer Kris Boyd (26,539).Fans can participate in Pro Bowl voting online through Dec. 15.This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football."    
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

LSU QB coach Joe Sloan goes in-home with Rickie Collins

LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan went in-home with 2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins on Monday. Collins is set to sign with the Tigers in December and enroll in Baton Rouge in January. Collins committed to the Tigers in August after decommitting from Purdue over the summer. Woodlawn...
BATON ROUGE, LA
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Get Tricked about the Lions Defense

By now, you’ve been filibustered this week about how poorly the Detroit Lions defense has played through 13 weeks of the 2022 season. Indeed, the team ranks 32nd in Yards Allowed and 32nd in Points Allowed — not ideal for Dan Campbell and friends. But with the Minnesota...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
DETROIT, MI
WWL

4 Takeaways: The Saints' season is just about over

NEW ORLEANS — More and more in the last few weeks, I think of the 1987 Saints because the 1987 Saints are the exact opposite of the 2022 Saints. In 1987, NFL teams only played 15 games because of the player strike. And it's the year the Saints fielded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy